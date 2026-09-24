Business

Vietnam-Laos Product Week to take place in Hanoi

The Vietnam-Laos Product Week in Hanoi will give a platform for Vietnamese and Lao businesses to exchange information on products, market demand and potential cooperation opportunities.

A view of Vietnamese booths at the 2026 Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair. (Illustrative Photo: VNA)
A view of Vietnamese booths at the 2026 Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair. (Illustrative Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 100 signature products from Vietnam and Laos will be showcased and sold directly at 93 Dinh Tien Hoang street in Hanoi from October 1-4 during the Vietnam-Laos Product Week.

The event is jointly organised by the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Department of Domestic Trade under the Lao Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the Vietnamese agency, products selected for the event span a wide range of categories, including food, beverages, fashion, cosmetics and consumer goods.

Featured Lao products include glutinous and non-glutinous rice, buffalo and beef, beer and various types of tea, while Vietnamese products comprise com (young green rice), banh bot loc (tapioca dumplings), banh cha, fish sauce, to he (traditional figurines), and natural and vegan cosmetics.

The event will give consumers in Hanoi and visitors an opportunity to explore and purchase products from both countries at a single venue.

For producers and businesses, it provides a chance to introduce their products directly to the Hanoi market, engage with consumers and gain insights into market demand, thereby expanding market reach and distribution channels.

The Vietnam-Laos Product Week will also give a platform for Vietnamese and Lao businesses to exchange information on products, market demand and potential cooperation opportunities.

The event is part of efforts to implement a memorandum of understanding signed in late 2025 between the two agencies on cooperation in domestic market management and development.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for October 1 at 93 Dinh Tien Hoang street, Hanoi, and will be co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and the Lao Ambassador to Vietnam. Representatives from the Lao Ministry of Industry and Trade, agencies under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and businesses from both countries are expected to attend and deliver remarks.

Through direct product displays, promotion and sales, the event will create an additional channel for Vietnamese and Lao products to reach consumers while strengthening exchanges and connections among producers and businesses from the two countries./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam #Laos #product #week Laos
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