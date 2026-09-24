Vietjet partners with Starlink to offer free high-speed Wi-Fi on flights

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet, together with its group companies Galaxy Holdings and Galaxy Telecom, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Starlink, the satellite internet service engineered and operated by SpaceX, to provide passengers with free, high-speed Wi-Fi on its flights.

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The agreement was exchanged in New York in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and senior leaders and business representatives from both countries, marking a new milestone in aviation technology cooperation between Vietnam and the US.

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In the initial phase, Starlink will be installed on 120 Vietjet aircraft, including 100 Airbus A321/Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A330 aircraft. Vietjet also plans to equip all future aircraft deliveries with high-speed internet, extending connectivity across its Vietnam domestic and international network.

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With high-speed, low-latency connectivity and coverage over oceans, polar regions and remote areas, Starlink will enable passengers to work, stay connected, stream entertainment and access online content throughout their journey. Vietjet aims to make high-speed inflight Wi-Fi no longer a premium amenity, but an essential and widely accessible digital service for everyday air travel.

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Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vietjet Chairwoman, said: “With Starlink, time in the air no longer has to mean time offline. Vietjet passengers will be able to stay connected throughout their journey—whether working, staying entertained, or keeping in touch with family and friends. This reflects Vietjet’s longstanding commitment to innovation and our ambition to bring leading technologies closer to more people.”

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"The introduction of Starlink on Vietjet will build on the fast, reliable service already connecting homes and businesses on the ground in Vietnam," said Tim Hughes, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Government Affairs at SpaceX. "We’re thrilled to deliver a connectivity experience to Vietjet and its customers, making every journey better, smoother and infinitely more enjoyable.”

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Vietjet will offer passengers free, high-speed internet on its domestic and international flights.

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The Starlink agreement marks the beginning of a long-term technology relationship between Vietjet and SpaceX. Together with its modern fleet and continued investment in data, artificial intelligence and highly skilled talent, Vietjet is building a digital aviation ecosystem that keeps millions of passengers connected to the world throughout their journeys.

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The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

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Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.