Sun Group, Visa establish comprehensive strategic partnership to advance Vietnam’s digital tourism

Hanoi (VNA) – On September 23, as part of the working trip to the US by General Secretary and President of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and the high-level Vietnamese delegation, Sun Group and Visa, a global leader in digital payments technology, officially established a comprehensive strategic partnership.



The partnership will connect Sun Group’s tourism and hospitality ecosystem with Visa’s global network and technology capabilities to advance digital tourism, promote Vietnam as a destination in international markets, and develop new payment and customer experience solutions, with a focus on the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Phu Quoc.



Bringing Vietnam’s destinations closer to international travellers



The signing marks a new, long-term chapter in the comprehensive relationship between Sun Group and Visa, spanning destination development, customer experience, loyalty solutions, technology and data innovation, payments, and international marketing.



Under the agreement, Sun Group will explore the opportunities around Visa Destinations programmes. Through the partnership, tourism, accommodation, dining, entertainment and other experiences across the Sun Group ecosystem will have greater opportunities to reach Visa’s billions of cardholders worldwide, even before they arrive in Vietnam.



The two companies also plan to leverage Visa’s global platforms, media channels and international creator network to promote Vietnam tourism, with a focus on eight priority source markets: the Republic of Korea, Japan, Mainland China, Taiwan (China), India, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.



Visit Vietnam is part of the national digital tourism ecosystem developed and operated by Sun Group. (Photo: Sun Group)

Expanding the digital tourism journey



The agreement marks another significant step in the relationship between Sun Group and Visa, building on their collaboration in digital tourism, most notably through Visit Vietnam, part of the national digital tourism ecosystem developed and operated by Sun Group with Government support and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Data Association (NDA).



The two companies will further develop Visit Vietnam through new payment experiences, joint marketing initiatives, data collaboration and support for the digital transformation of the tourism sector, while also integrating the Visa Destinations programme into the platform.



This direction is aligned with Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which calls for the development of a smart tourism ecosystem, national tourism databases and digital platforms; the development of multi-service platforms to enhance the traveler experience; and greater adoption of e-commerce, cashless and cross-border payments.



This partnership is taking shape at a time when digital transformation has become a major national priority for Vietnam. On September 23 in New York, General Secretary and President To Lam met with Mr. Robert (Bobby) Thomson, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa, to discuss expanding cooperation in digital transformation and digital payments. General Secretary and President Lam called on Visa to work with Vietnamese partners to build a digital tourism ecosystem, enhance the visitor experience, and create a seamless digital journey for travellers.



General Secretary and President To Lam meets with Robert (Bobby) Thomson, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs, Visa. (Photo: Sun Group)

This is also the direction Sun Group and Visa are pursuing through Visit Vietnam, connecting key touchpoints across the digital travel journey, from destination discovery and service experiences to payments. Building on their existing partnership, Sun Group and Visa are well positioned to translate this vision into scalable initiatives that deliver tangible value for travelers and contribute to the digital transformation of Vietnam’s tourism industry.



Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos, said: “Vietnam’s tourism sector is entering an exciting phase of digital transformation, with technology, data and secure payments playing an increasingly important role in shaping how travelers discover, experience and engage with destinations. Our partnership with Sun Group brings together complementary strengths – from destination development and hospitality to global payments technology and insights – to create new ways for travelers to experience Vietnam. By combining our capabilities, we aim to support Vietnam’s ambition to become a more digitally enabled, globally connected and high-value tourism destination, while creating greater opportunities for businesses and travellers alike.”



The two sides will explore contactless payment solutions for Phu Quoc’s LRT system. (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc, the host destination for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Meeting has been identified as a key location for the partnership. The two companies will explore payment solutions for delegates and visitors, integrate destination services, promote Phu Quoc across APEC economies, and develop a digital payments roadmap for infrastructure supporting APEC 2027, including contactless payments on the light rail transit (LRT) system.



From a global payments network to a cross-border privileges ecosystem



Alongside destination promotion, the two companies will deepen engagement across their customer ecosystems, particularly among affluent and international travellers.



Representatives of Visa and Sun Group pose for a commemorative photo at the partnership signing ceremony. (Photo: Sun Group)

Visa and Sun Group will collaborate to launch the Sun Signature Visa Infinite Private card as the flagship payment and lifestyle proposition for ultra-high-net-worth customers within the Sun Group ecosystem. In parallel, Sun Group's premium travel, hospitality and lifestyle offerings will be integrated into Visa's global benefits ecosystem, enabling Visa premium cardholders worldwide to discover and access curated experiences and destinations across Vietnam. The companies will also explore reciprocal tier recognition between Visa's premium card portfolio and the Sun Signature loyalty program, delivering enhanced value, recognition and privileged access for mutual customers.



Sun Signature (Photo: Sun Group)

Through the Visa Rewards Platform, Sun Group and Visa will explore opportunities for Sun Signature members to transfer and exchange points with participating programs and partners. Conversely, customers of Visa-issuing institutions and members of eligible loyalty programs may be able to redeem points for Sun Group’s travel, hospitality and entertainment offerings.



Mr. Dang Minh Truong - Chairman of Sun Group said: “This partnership comes at a particularly meaningful time. Vietnam’s leadership has recently identified tourism as a national economic development priority, with digital platforms at its core and businesses expected to take a leading role. For Sun Group, this partnership is a concrete step toward turning that vision into action. It also reflects the growing role of Vietnamese enterprises: we are now working alongside leading global partners to shape experiences and set new standards of service. We are determined to continue earning that position through genuine capabilities and lasting trust.”



The partnership between Sun Group and Visa will offer travellers a more seamless, secure and personalised journey. (Photo: Sun Group)

The two sides will also explore digital asset-linked payment solutions within the Government’s regulatory sandbox framework, leveraging Visa’s global security and information safety standards.



The partnership comes at a time when collaboration between Vietnamese businesses and leading US companies is increasingly expanding into areas closely linked to technology, innovation and the digital economy. For Sun Group and Visa, tourism represents a natural point of convergence, a sector that Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW identifies as one to be developed through the application of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while shifting from growth driven primarily by volume toward greater quality, smart development and higher value creation.



The partnership therefore represents more than a commercial agreement. For travelers, it aims to create a more convenient, secure and personalised journey. For Sun Group and Visa customers, it opens opportunities to access privileges beyond the boundaries of individual ecosystems. For Vietnam’s tourism sector, it represents a step toward turning data, digital payments and global networks into destination competitiveness helping Vietnam not only gain greater international visibility, but also attract more travelers to choose, experience and return to the country./.