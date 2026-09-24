Vietnam, Argentina reap benefits of agricultural diplomacy

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Amid fluctuations in global supply chains, agricultural trade between Vietnam and Argentina is making notable progress, with Vietnam now becoming the largest importer of soybean meal from the South American country.



The information was highlighted at a press conference in Buenos Aires on September 23 to announce that Argentina will host the 12th World Soybean Research Conference (WSRC12), scheduled to take place in April 2027 in the city of Rosario, one of Argentina’s most important agricultural-industrial and agricultural export hubs.



Presenting the latest trade data at the press conference, Rodolfo Rossi, President of the Argentine Soybean Chain Association (ACSoja), said Southeast Asia is emerging as a major global consumption hub. Vietnam is now Argentina’s largest importer of soybean meal, ahead of other regional markets such as Malaysia and Indonesia, he said.



In 2025, the soybean value chain was Argentina’s largest agricultural export earner, raking in around 21.44 billion USD, up 9.2% from 2024 and accounting for 24.6% of the country’s total merchandise exports.



By market, China was the largest buyer at 4.79 billion USD, followed by India at 3.72 billion USD and Vietnam at 1.6 billion USD.



Argentina is also the world’s largest exporter of soybean oil, accounting for 48.3% of global market share in 2024, and the second-largest exporter of soybean meal after Brazil, with a 21.7% share. For whole soybeans, however, Argentina ranked fifth globally, accounting for 2.3% of global exports.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents on the sidelines of the event, Ricardo Marra, President of the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, said the establishment of the Agricultural and Industrial Attaché Office of Argentina in Hanoi in July 2025 not only boosted trade in soybean meal but also facilitated exports of other products to Vietnam, including meat.



Analysing shifts in global trade flows, Ricardo Bergmann, Vice President of ACSoja, said Argentine soybean meal had previously been exported mainly to European markets. However, new trade agreements and global trends have shifted the focus towards Southeast Asia. He stressed that Vietnam had become a key customer, purchasing large volumes of soybean meal for use in livestock production and the food industry.



Regarding the launch of the Agricultural and Industrial Attaché Office of Argentina in Hanoi, he said that the move reflected Argentina’s aim to maintain its position as a leading soybean meal supplier while expanding opportunities for other agricultural products to enter the Vietnamese market and the wider Southeast Asian region./.

VNA