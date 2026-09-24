Politics

Vietnam, UK strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung said people are the foundation of the bilateral ties, stressing the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals and the Vietnamese community in promoting mutual understanding and connecting the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung speaks at the ceremony in London on September 23. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung speaks at the ceremony in London on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Vietnam is an important partner of the UK, Director for Asia-Pacific at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Mark Gooding said at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day in London on September 23.

Speaking at the event hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Gooding highlighted the practical results of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Two-way trade has continued to grow, while the UK is supporting Vietnam in developing an international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. The two countries are also working together under the more than 15-billion-USD Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to support Vietnam’s net-zero goal.

Gooding also highlighted people-to-people exchanges, noting that about 12,000 Vietnamese students are studying in the UK and the number of British visitors to Vietnam increased by 20% in 2024-2025.

The ceremony took place as the bilateral ties are entering a new phase following the elevation of Vietnam-UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2025.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung said people are the foundation of the bilateral ties, stressing the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals and the Vietnamese community in promoting mutual understanding and connecting the two countries.

He also highlighted parliamentary cooperation, including the establishment of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam.

The event, attended by more than 200 guests, featured a concert by pianist Bich Tra and Polish musician Tomasz Lis, celebrating friendship between the two countries through music and culture./.

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