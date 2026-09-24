Society

Tay Ninh authorities receive 23 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

The 23 citizens, including 18 men and five women from different localities across Vietnam, had been identified by Cambodian authorities as being involved in suspected online scams, illegal employment, illegal entry or illegal residence in Cambodia.

Representatives of Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities handle procedures for receiving Vietnamese citizens at the Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities handle procedures for receiving Vietnamese citizens at the Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Authorities in southern Tay Ninh province on September 24 received 23 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian competent agencies at Binh Hiep International Border Gate.​

The handover was coordinated by the Binh Hiep International Border Gate's Border Guard Station under the Tay Ninh Border Guard Command and relevant agencies.​

The 23 citizens, including 18 men and five women from different localities across Vietnam, had been identified by Cambodian authorities as being involved in suspected online scams, illegal employment, illegal entry or illegal residence in Cambodia.​

Three of them had completed prison sentences in Cambodia and were repatriated with protection and assistance from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.​

Following the handover, border guards and police conducted screening and verified the identities, previous exits from Vietnam and other relevant information of the returnees.​

Initial verification found that 12 citizens had legally exited Vietnam, while 11 had illegally crossed the border. Authorities also discovered that one of the returnees was wanted by Ho Chi Minh City's police.​

The border guard station made a record of the arrest and handed the suspect over to Ho Chi Minh City's police for further investigation and handling in accordance with the law.​

Four people found to have illegally crossed the border were fined a total of 23 million VND (about 880 USD) for crossing the national border without completing the required exit and entry procedures.​

The remaining citizens were handed over to police in their respective localities for further verification and handling after completing repatriation procedures./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Tay Ninh #Vietnamese citizens #Cambodia #Binh Hiep International Border Gate Tay Ninh Cambodia
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