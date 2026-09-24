Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs will keep backing Fulbright University Vietnam, giving it room to maximise its impact and deliver on its mission in a way that deepens the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Vietnam and the US, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

During a reception in Hanoi on September 24 for Chairman of the Board of Fulbright University Vietnam Chris Helzer, Hang lauded the university's recent achievements and calling it a vivid symbol of Vietnam–US education and training cooperation.

With the two countries actively and effectively delivering on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Vietnam entering a new growth phase that demands a more skilled workforce, she expressed her hope that the university will keep innovating, broaden its fields of study, and further sharpen training quality to support Vietnam's workforce development and bilateral educational ties.

Helzer, in reply, thanked the Vietnamese Government and the ministry for their support to the university in recent years.

Construction of the university's new campus at Saigon Hi-Tech Park is on schedule, with the first phase due for completion in October 2026, a milestone that will set the stage for continued strong growth, he said.

He agreed with the host's proposals, saying that the university is pushing to expand its curricula to match Vietnam's evolving needs, including new disciplines in science and technology.

Fulbright University Vietnam remains committed to helping train Vietnam's workforce as the country overhauls its development model, Helzer affirmed./.

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