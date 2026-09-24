Society

Dong Thap accelerates sampling of martyrs' remains, targets completion in October

Under the 500-day campaign to step up the search for, collection and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers, as of September 21, the remains sampling team of the Dong Thap provincial Military Command had collected more than 8,420 samples from remains whose identities have yet to be determined.

A specialised team collects samples from the remains of martyrs at the provincial martyrs' cemetery (My Tra ward). (Photo: VNA)
A specialised team collects samples from the remains of martyrs at the provincial martyrs' cemetery (My Tra ward). (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is accelerating the sampling of fallen soldiers' remains, aiming to complete the collection and handover of all samples by the end of October 2026.

Under the 500-day campaign to step up the search for, collection and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers, as of September 21, the remains sampling team of the provincial Military Command had collected more than 8,420 samples from remains whose identities have yet to be determined.

The province plans to collect samples from 12,233 graves of unidentified fallen soldiers. So far, the sampling team has completed work at 18 of 30 martyrs' cemeteries and is currently working at four others. A total of 10,766 graves have been excavated, yielding 8,427 samples, of which 3,216 have been handed over to the DNA testing centre.

Colonel Nguyen Van Hoa, Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command and standing deputy head of the provincial Steering Committee 515, said that in the coming period, the command will direct Team K91 to deploy personnel and equipment to conduct search and collection operations in Prey Veng and Pursat provinces of Cambodia.

It will also accelerate the sampling of remains according to the set schedule, striving to complete the collection and handover of samples by the end of October 2026. It will also finalise dossiers, standardise and digitise data, manage and preserve samples, and hand over biological specimens for DNA testing, while proactively monitoring, receiving, cross-checking and making use of DNA test results.

Dong Thap will step up communications and mobilisation efforts, promote the role of war veterans, witnesses, relatives of fallen soldiers and local residents in providing information, and strengthen the reception, collection, study, cross-checking, verification and confirmation of information sources. It will focus on reviewing temporary cemeteries, former burial sites and locations where information or signs related to the burial of fallen soldiers' remains have been reported, clarifying the information and selecting sufficiently substantiated leads for field surveys and excavation.

At the same time, it will improve the capacity of personnel directly involved in the work, strengthen professional training and refresher courses, and conduct regular inspections, guidance, preliminary reviews and experience-sharing. It will also proactively ensure adequate personnel, vehicles, equipment, materials, funding and other necessary conditions, particularly for field surveys and excavation operations./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #Dong Thap #fallen soldiers' remains #500-day campaign #DNA testing Dong Thap
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra encourages the staff of the Centre for DNA Identification. (Photo: VNA)

Identifying martyrs’ remains requires whole political system’s efforts: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra inspected the practical implementation of DNA identification technology at the Centre for DNA Identification under the Institute of Biology of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Military Medical Department of the Ministry of National Defence on September 14.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (centre), together with senior officials of Vietnam, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and United Nations agencies in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to receive over 221 million USD in UN development resources

The three Country Programme Documents provide an important framework for cooperation between Vietnam and the three UN development agencies for 2027–2031, helping mobilise international resources for the country’s development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society on host a delegation from the Social Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee led by Deputy Head Zhao Shi Tang on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen humanitarian and social welfare cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and the Red Cross Society of China are expected to grow increasingly close, helping strengthen the foundation of friendship and bring the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership into a new phase of more substantive cooperation.

General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (second, right) delivers a presentation at the international forum "Dialogue about Fake 4.0" (Photo: VNA)

VNA proposes establishing mechanism for sharing, verifying information

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the meering (Photo: VNA)

Vocational education restructuring must be swift, prudent and firm: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau emphasised that restructuring does not mean reducing training capacity. Training enrolment could increase if it meets actual demand. Vocational education institutions transferred to local management should serve not only their respective localities but also the human resources needs of their regions and the country.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the September 21 meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister calls for decisive action to end textbook shortages

The Prime Minister requested a serious review to clarify the responsibility of organisations, units, and individuals involved in the inadequate supply of textbooks at the beginning of the school year, with violations to be handled in accordance with regulations.

Delegates attend the meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City tightens seafood traceability to combat IUU fishing

Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on September 21, Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that all local fishing vessels had been updated in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) as of September 15, while nearly 95% of vessels of 15 metres or longer had been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chairs the meeting with several ministries and sectors on the revised Land Law on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests careful review of revised Land Law

The draft law follows a new legislative mindset under the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming lawmaking and enforcement to meet development requirements in the new era. Accordingly, the law would provide framework and principle-based regulations, while frequently changing matters would be assigned to the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities for regulation.

Bui Ha Anh, a student, gives an interview to VNA in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Expanding bridges between Vietnam and US

Ahead of top leader’s working trip, Ha Anh and Duy Anh expressed their hope that meetings and cooperation during the trip would help create more new bridges — bridges of dialogue, trust, cooperation and mutual understanding; bridges connecting trade, technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges; and bridges enabling Vietnam to continue reaching out to the world with confidence, openness and a strong sense of responsibility.