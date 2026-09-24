Travel

Vietnam makes multiple appearances at World Spa Awards 2026

In the Vietnam category, Chanterelle – Spa by JW at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa was named Vietnam's Best Resort Spa 2026.

In the category dedicated to Vietnam, the World Spa Awards presents the “Vietnam’s Best Resort Spa 2026” title to Chanterelle – Spa by JW at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa. (Photo published by VNA)
In the category dedicated to Vietnam, the World Spa Awards presents the “Vietnam’s Best Resort Spa 2026” title to Chanterelle – Spa by JW at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam made its mark across multiple categories at the 2026 World Spa Awards, with local wellness destinations and spa brands winning one national title and earning several international nominations.

At the 12th edition, held on September 22, Italy was named the World's Best Spa Destination 2026, while Switzerland won World's Best Wellness Destination.

In the Vietnam category, Chanterelle – Spa by JW at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa was named Vietnam's Best Resort Spa 2026.

Vietnam also featured prominently in the international nominations. Namia River Retreat was shortlisted for World's Best Eco Spa, while the country was among 11 nominees for World's Best Wellness Destination, alongside Switzerland, Italy, India, Indonesia, Montenegro, New Zealand, Oman, Sri Lanka, Arizona and California.

Chanterelle – Spa by JW was also nominated for World's Best Spa Service Excellence.

Other major winners included Italy's Palazzo Fiuggi, named World's Best Wellness Resort, and Lefay SPA World at Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, which won World's Best Resort Spa. France's Spa L'Occitane en Provence at Le Couvent des Minimes took World's Best Eco Spa. Meanwhile, Vila Vita Spa by Sisley in Portugal won World's Best Spa Service Excellence.

The awards recognise outstanding spa and wellness destinations, resorts, brands and experiences worldwide./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #World Spa Awards 2026 #World's Best Eco Spa #World's Best Wellness Destination #Chanterelle – Spa by JW #Vietnam's Best Resort Spa 2026
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