First direct flight from Russia brings more than 370 tourists to Phu Quoc

An Giang (VNA) - More than 370 Russian tourists on September 27 arrived at Phu Quoc island in southern An Giang province on the island's first-ever direct flight from Russia, officially kicking off Phu Quoc's 2026-2027 winter tourism season.



Flight VJ2867 landed safely at Phu Quoc International Airport after a six-hour and 20-minute flight from Krasnoyarsk, Russia.



The first Russian visitors of this year's winter season were welcomed with a lively programme featuring a lion dance, flowers and souvenirs showcasing Vietnamese cultural traditions.



The event not only marked the launch of this year's winter tourism campaign, but also highlighted Phu Quoc's strong appeal to the Russian market, one of the island's most important international tourist markets.



According to tourism businesses, maintaining and expanding direct air routes from Russia to Phu Quoc helps shorten travel time and makes it more convenient for visitors to choose longer winter holidays on the island.



To ensure high-quality services, tourism businesses on the island have strengthened coordination with hotels, transport providers, tour guides and entertainment operators, preparing to offer visitors safe and comprehensive accommodation and holiday experiences.



Anex Vietnam Operations Director Ozkan Liman said the company had spent many years providing destination services in the island for the Russian market.



He said customer expectations were rising with each season, and this winter would be no exception.



Phu Quoc is now one of the world's best-known tourist destinations, attracting Russian visitors with its sunshine, sea and stunning white sand beaches, he added.



The Russian market has considerable potential, with visitors currently benefiting from visa-free stays of up to 45 days without having to prepare complicated paperwork.



Anex Vietnam said it expects to bring around 15,000 Russian tourists to Phu Quoc each month.



The number is expected to increase from season to season, with the company planning to raise its target next year.



In the first nine months of this year, international visitor arrivals to Phu Quoc rose by 60.2% year on year to more than 1.92 million, accounting for over 99% of total international arrivals to An Giang province.



The figures underline the island's important contribution to the growth of tourism in the province, while reaffirming its position as one of Vietnam's key destinations for international visitors in the first nine months of this year.



Phu Quoc has effectively become the face of An Giang's international tourism brand.



The expansion and maintenance of direct international air routes connecting the island with key markets, including the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Central Asia and Eastern Europe, have also made it easier for international visitors to travel directly to the island.



Preparations for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027 are also driving upgrades to Phu Quoc International Airport.



Work on the airport's runway expansion has now been completed, while the VIP terminal is 96% complete and Terminal 2 is 72% complete.



Once completed and put into operation, Phu Quoc International Airport is expected to become a major gateway for international visitors, helping expand the island's tourism and economic development space.



The airport is also expected to welcome additional direct international routes to the island./.

VNA