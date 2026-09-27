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Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Familiar materials from traditional craft villages are being given a fresh look, younger, more modern and closer to contemporary life. In Hanoi, a contemporary craft art space at 61 Trang Tien street has opened, bringing traditional crafts, creativity and today’s audiences together.

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