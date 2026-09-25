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VNA steps up fight against fake news

As Vietnam’s sole national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is responsible for disseminating official information and documents from the Party and State, providing information in support of Party leadership and State management, and collecting and distributing news in a variety of formats to serve media organisations, the public and audiences at home and abroad.

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VNA wins second prize at OANA Best Article Competition 2026

VNA wins second prize at OANA Best Article Competition 2026

A ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was held in Moscow, Russia, on September 21, 2026, as part of the OANA Media Forum. The forum also featured the presentation of the 2026 OANA Awards for outstanding journalistic products.

General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (second, right) delivers a presentation at the international forum "Dialogue about Fake 4.0" (Photo: VNA)

VNA proposes establishing mechanism for sharing, verifying information

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.

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Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation

Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation

As part of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam’s State visit to Canada, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held a courtesy meeting with Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and worked with FinDev Canada leaders to strengthen financial cooperation and mobilise long-term capital for sustainable development.

Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children

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Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada

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General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of several major US corporations in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Canada

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Canada

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam arrived in Ottawa on September 23 evening (local time), beginning his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.

Vietnam values US support in addressing war legacies

Vietnam values US support in addressing war legacies

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US businesses in New York on September 23 (local time), during which he heard a report on the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI).

Top Vietnamese leader meets UN Secretary-General

Top Vietnamese leader meets UN Secretary-General

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 23 (local time).

UN supports Vietnam’s greater participation in peacekeeping operations

UN supports Vietnam’s greater participation in peacekeeping operations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23 with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix who affirmed the UN's support to Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam, US Senator Steve Daines, US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Top leader meets with US Senator Steve Daines in New York

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with US Senator Steve Daines, Senator for Montana and member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in New York on September 23 morning (local time).

Vietnamese peacekeeping hospital heads to South Sudan

Vietnamese peacekeeping hospital heads to South Sudan

A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force arrived in Hanoi on September 23 to carry Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan to undertake United Nations peacekeeping duties.

Top leader meets Timor-Leste, Swiss and Finnish Presidents in New York

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time). The meetings formed part of his working trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech

Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in New York on September 22 morning (local time). This was part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

Vietnam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies

Vietnam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, a high-level Vietnamese delegation and senior United Nations officials witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and the UN in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time).

Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81

Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed four major orientations to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict, and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.