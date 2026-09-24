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VNA, St. Petersburg strengthen cooperation in external communications

A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by General Director Vu Viet Trang, visited St. Petersburg on September 23 and held a working session with the city Committee for External Relations to expand cooperation in external communications.

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