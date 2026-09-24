Hanoi–India hi-tech roundtable targets deals, talent, tech transfer

New Delhi (VNA) – Hanoi and India held a high-tech innovation cooperation roundtable in New Delhi on September 24, drawing businesses, research institutes and universities to assess cross-border partnership opportunities.

Discussions covered India’s technology and innovation ecosystem; Vietnam’s strategic priorities, potential and strengths; technology partnership models and specialised technologies; and cooperation in quality workforce training and technology transfer.

The event brought together more than 20 representatives from Indian firms, research institutes and universities, plus a delegation from the Hanoi Hi-Tech and Industrial Park Management Board (HHTIP).

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh stressed the particularly important role of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in Vietnam's development strategy for the new phase. He called on Indian partners to share knowledge, experience and expertise and create concrete cooperation opportunities with Vietnam’s sci-tech community broadly and Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park specifically.

The Vietnamese side laid out its hi-tech capabilities and cooperation needs, with a focus on R&D, application and commercialisation of new and advanced technologies and tech products in the country.

Indian participants detailed their experience in developing hi-tech industries, especially AI, the startup ecosystem, semiconductors, RISC-V, AI/ML, UAVs, robotics and technology transfer. They also pointed to opportunities in quality workforce training and joint research and co-development schemes.

Sudhanshu Mittal, Director of the IoT & AI Centre of Excellence under NASSCOM, held that information technology is one of the most potential sectors for the two countries to expand cooperation in the near future.

He pledged to help Vietnam build centres of excellence based on India’s experience. That will let Vietnam study and apply proven models whose feasibility has been demonstrated and which have delivered concrete results through 58 centres now operating across India.

Mittal, however, said the more important factor is helping Vietnam build self-reliant capabilities. Cooperation should initially focus on India providing knowledge, experience and technology; Vietnamese companies and partners could then gradually take mastery and independently conduct related activities.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, representing Galgotias University, said he wants to facilitate opportunities for Indian and Vietnamese students to share academic and industrial ecosystems and access training, research and hands-on technology opportunities./.

​