VNEAT strengthens Vietnam-Taiwan technology, expert connections

​Beijing (VNA) – The third Congress of the Vietnamese Experts Association in Taiwan (VNEAT) for 2026-2028 term has been recently held at Ming Chi University of Technology (MCUT) in Taiwan (China).

Addressing the congress, Nguyen Van Nam, representative of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei (VECO), and Prof. Yuei-An Liou, Honorary Chairman of VNEAT, spoke highly of the association's role as a bridge, while affirming VECO's active support for activities aimed at connecting intellectual resources and developing the Vietnamese expert community in Taiwan.

At the congress, which was attended by 29 delegates, the VNEAT elected and introduced its 12-member Executive Committee for the 2026-2028 term.

The nine-member executive board is headed by Dr. Phan Tan Phat as Chairman, with Dr. Le Thi Phuong and M.A. Tran Diep Bang serving as Vice Chairpersons. Other members are Phung Van Bang, Nguyen Truong Tai, An Thi Thu Ha, Phan Khac Hai, Nguyen Thanh Thien Phuc and Pham Duc An.

Speaking about the association's orientations after taking office as the new Chairman, Phat said he and the executive board will capitalise on the professional strengths of each member in education, technology, research and business connectivity to make the most of available resources.

The new-term VNEAT will focus on developing practical programmes, with priority given to knowledge sharing, supporting younger generations, promoting broader cooperation between Vietnam and Taiwan, and making active contributions to community activities.

Delegates and guests pose for a group photo at the third VNEAT Congress for the 2026–2028 term. (Photo: VNA)

As part of the programme, the 2026 VNEAT Science and Technology Conference featured in-depth presentations by experts, scientists and engineers working at leading technology corporations, research institutes and educational institutions.

The discussions focused on topical issues with strong practical relevance, including career development paths and workplace culture in the global semiconductor industry; the current situation, opportunities and challenges in developing Vietnam's semiconductor workforce; and trends in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to smart healthcare.

Alongside the professional presentations, a question-and-answer session involving speakers, more than 20 experts from various fields and a large number of students created an open atmosphere for discussion. The programme addressed practical questions concerning career orientation, skills development and opportunities in key technology sectors.

Launched in 2021, the VNEAT brings together experts and scientists holding master's degrees or higher. The association aims to build a database of experts, support agencies and businesses in technology transfer and educational cooperation projects, and gradually establish a startup ecosystem for Vietnamese people in Taiwan./​