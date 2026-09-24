General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

##Vietnam #ToLam #CommunistPartyOfVietnam #VietnamUSRelations #USVietnamRelations #NewYork #USBusiness #VietnamBusiness #ForeignInvestment #EconomicDiplomacy #InternationalCooperation #UNGA81 #UnitedNations #VietnamDiplomacy
See more
PM meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Hai Phong's delegation of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) met with voters in the northern port city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature.
VNA, St. Petersburg strengthen cooperation in external communications
A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by General Director Vu Viet Trang, visited St. Petersburg on September 23 and held a working session with the city Committee for External Relations to expand cooperation in external communications.
Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Canada
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam arrived in Ottawa on September 23 evening (local time), beginning his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.
Vietnam values US support in addressing war legacies
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US businesses in New York on September 23 (local time), during which he heard a report on the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI).
Top Vietnamese leader meets UN Secretary-General
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 23 (local time).
Vietnam seeks JPMorganChase, Visa support in global finance, investment
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of JPMorganChase and Visa in New York on the morning of September 23 (local time).
UN supports Vietnam’s greater participation in peacekeeping operations
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23 with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix who affirmed the UN's support to Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations.
Vietnamese peacekeeping hospital heads to South Sudan
A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force arrived in Hanoi on September 23 to carry Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan to undertake United Nations peacekeeping duties.
Vietnam promoting global culture at Asia-Pacific Dialogue Conference
The Asia-Pacific Dialogue Conference on Heritage and Authenticity is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and Ninh Binh from September 27 to October 1.
Top leader meets Timor-Leste, Swiss and Finnish Presidents in New York
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time). The meetings formed part of his working trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.
Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in New York on September 22 morning (local time). This was part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.
Vietnam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, a high-level Vietnamese delegation and senior United Nations officials witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and the UN in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time).
Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed four major orientations to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict, and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.
Thang Long-Hanoi Festival connects cultural heritages
The second Thang Long-Hanoi Festival 2026 recently featured an international cultural exchange programme at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the theme “Thang Long-Hanoi, a Bridge between Cultural Heritages”. Traditional cultural values from different regions across Vietnam, as well as the Republic of Korea, Japan and India, came together on one stage.
Vietnam News Agency calls for greater cooperation in combating fake news
On September 22, the international forum “Dialogue about Fakes 4.0” was held in Moscow, Russia, as part of the Media Forum organised by the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), bringing together more than 2,000 delegates from 80 countries and nearly 70 speakers.
Vietnam, US discuss war legacy efforts, defence cooperation
Vietnam wishes to further advance cooperation with the US on the basis of the legitimate interests of both sides, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said.
Vietnam, US continue close cooperation in war legacy remediation
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang met with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time).
Vietnam, US eye strategic projects to deepen economic ties
As part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and undertake bilateral engagements in the US, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Thomas R. Hardy, Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in New York on the afternoon of September 21 (local time).
Vietnam deploys new peacekeeping units to South Sudan, Abyei
The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport on September 22 for Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 and Engineering Unit Rotation 5, bound for UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Abyei.
Top Vietnamese leader meets representatives of major US groups in New York
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of three major US groups – Warburg Pincus, Boeing and Apple – in New York on the afternoon of September 21 (local time), discussing investment, aviation and technology cooperation.