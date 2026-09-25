Philippine partners eye trade, industrial cooperation with Can Tho

Can Tho (VNA) – A Philippine delegation led by Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III paid a working visit to Can Tho city on September 25 to explore opportunities for cooperation in trade, industry and people-to-people exchanges.



The ambassador said since arriving in Vietnam in January, he has travelled to various localities to seek opportunities to connect Vietnamese and Philippine localities.



Vietnam and the Philippines share similarities in their foreign policies and both are strengthening cooperation with international organisations and the United Nations, he said.



He noted that the Philippines is paying attention to the blue marine economy, with Philippine and ASEAN scientists studying ways to develop and make better use of this sector.



The Philippines is also interested in Vietnam’s fisheries and rice, he said, noting that about 80% of rice imported by the Philippines comes from Vietnam.



During the visit, Fernandez expressed his wish to promote trade and people-to-people exchanges, while supporting connections between Can Tho and Philippine localities in rice and seafood trade, disaster prevention and climate change response.



He said Philippine businesses have experience in port development and suggested that Can Tho introduce not only its maritime potential but also industrial parks and related complexes to attract Philippine investors.



Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen said 2026 is a special milestone as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations and upgrade their ties to an enhanced strategic partnership.



The Mekong Delta city currently has seven operating industrial parks, with an occupancy rate of more than 80%, while four new industrial parks are being developed under green industrial standards, he said.



Can Tho has 72km of coastline, providing favourable conditions for developing the fisheries sector, Tuyen said. The city is ready to welcome Philippine businesses seeking investment opportunities and provide information on its potential, advantages and investment incentives.



The city calls on Philippine businesses to invest in agro-processing and seafood processing, particularly projects using advanced technologies, generating high added value and protecting the environment.



In the first seven months of 2026, Can Tho’s exports to the Philippines were estimated at 480.5 million USD, mainly rice, seafood, fertilisers, chemicals and paper. Imports stood at about 1.7 million USD, mainly paper./.

VNA