Business

Steering committee orders tougher crackdown on counterfeits, IP theft

Units are being asked to get ahead of the problem, flagging suspect transport routes, areas, warehouses, distribution centres, e-commerce accounts and business households so enforcement can be targeted.

Vietnam has move to perfect its legal framework for protecting copyright in cinema. Notably, the 2025 Law on Intellectual Property and Decree 134/2026/ND-CP introduce significant changes to safeguard copyright against new technological challenges. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has move to perfect its legal framework for protecting copyright in cinema. Notably, the 2025 Law on Intellectual Property and Decree 134/2026/ND-CP introduce significant changes to safeguard copyright against new technological challenges. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Trade Fraud and Counterfeit Goods has ordered ministries, agencies and its members in provinces and cities to intensify enforcement against intellectual property (IP) violations, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

The directive follows an August 4 instruction from Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc regarding the US tariff policy. The committee told them to keep close to and strictly follow guidance from the Government, the PM and the committee itself.

Priority goes to effectively enforcing Resolution No. 397/NQ-CP, which sets out an action plan to fight smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeits through 2030, along with existing directives on tobacco-related violations and the PM's Official Dispatch No. 38/CD-TTg.

Ministries, agencies and competent authorities are also tasked with finishing the goods traceability data system fast, with an emphasis on connectivity and data-sharing to sharpen enforcement under current conditions.

Units are being asked to get ahead of the problem, flagging suspect transport routes, areas, warehouses, distribution centres, e-commerce accounts and business households so enforcement can be targeted.

Peak inspection campaigns will zero in on counterfeit production and trading; IP infringement; goods carrying fake origin or geographical-indication labels; unauthorised copying and distribution of digital content, films, music and software; and IP-infringing sales on e-commerce platforms, social media and traditional markets.

Meanwhile, the police, market surveillance, customs, tax authorities, border guards and inspectors are required to tighten coordination and boost information sharing, and move quickly against rings and violations that cross provinces, borders or operate online.

Enforcement must stay within the law and be carried out openly, the committee said, with "no off-limits zones and no exceptions" while not disrupting legitimate business activity.

Beyond enforcement, agencies and localities are expected to ramp up legal education, warn the public about emerging tactics used by violators, and push consumers to reject counterfeit, imitation and IP-infringing goods.

The committee's Standing Office will track and push progress, and report results to the committee's leaders./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #trade fraud #smuggling #counterfeit goods #intellectual property Vietnam
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