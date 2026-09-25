Business

Vietnam showcases diverse halal products at Indonesia trade fair

As Indonesia continues to expand and develop its halal industry ecosystem, Halal Indo 2026 provides Vietnamese businesses with an opportunity to promote their products, seek partners and better prepare to enter one of the world’s major halal markets

Danny Green JSC showcases unique products made from high-quality Vietnamese agricultural ingredients. (Photo: VNA)
Danny Green JSC showcases unique products made from high-quality Vietnamese agricultural ingredients. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) —Vietnamese businesses are showcasing a range of distinctive halal-certified agricultural and food products at Halal Indo 2026, an international halal industry fair, which opened in Banten province, Indonesia, on September 24.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita highlighted the development of the halal industry as a strategic direction to tap the potential of domestic and international markets. He said Halal Indo 2026 is expected to serve as a bridge between Indonesia’s production capacity and international buyers and partners.

Held from September 24-27, the fair is the third of its kind, aiming to expand market access for Indonesian halal products and services. More than 500 brands from various markets, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the US, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, are being showcased. Organisers expect the event to attract over 28,000 visitors, including international buyers and business partners.

Beyond food and beverages, Halal Indo 2026 features a diverse halal industry ecosystem encompassing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle products, textiles, household goods and Islamic finance-related sectors. Business matching activities are also scheduled to help producers find distributors, retail chains and partners in overseas markets.

Attending the event, Vietnamese exhibitors seek to expand their presence in Indonesia and connect with the broader international halal community.

Bui Thi Thu Ngan, General Director of Danny Green JSC, said the fair provides an opportunity to connect, exchange and introduce Vietnamese agricultural and food products to the Indonesian market and international buyers. The company mainly uses Vietnam’s abundant, high-quality agricultural ingredients to produce its products, including dried foods, for domestic and export markets. Its dried bananas, peanuts and beverages have received halal certification.

According to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Indonesia Pham The Cuong, Indonesia offers considerable potential for Vietnamese halal products. To support Vietnamese businesses in entering the market, the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia has carried out various activities, including organising exhibition booths to promote products and facilitate business connections.

As Indonesia continues to expand and develop its halal industry ecosystem, Halal Indo 2026 provides Vietnamese businesses with an opportunity to promote their products, seek partners and better prepare to enter one of the world’s major halal markets./.

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