Vietnamese military unit provides free healthcare, gifts for Cambodians

Hanoi (VNA) – Economic-Defence Brigade 74 under Army Corps 15 of Vietnam provided free medical checkups and medicines, along with gifts and essential supplies, for Cambodian workers and residents in Oyadav district, Ratanakiri province, on September 24.



The programme was attended by Colonel Ha Van Nam, Secretary of the Party Committee and deputy head of Economic-Defence Brigade 74; representatives of the Oyadav district authorities and Cambodian armed forces; and a large number of local workers and residents.



At the event, 465 Cambodian workers and residents received comprehensive health checkups by medical staff from the brigade.



Those found to have health problems were given medical advice and free medicines for initial treatment. Medicines for common ailments and nutritional supplements were also provided.



The unit presented 168 gift packages containing essential goods, clothing and household items to disadvantaged Cambodian residents. More than 240 mooncakes made by officers, soldiers and employees of Army Corps 15 were also presented to children of local workers and residents.

Economic-Defence Unit 74 provides free medical checkups and medicines to Cambodian residents. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Nam said Cambodian residents in the brigade's project area still face difficulties in their living conditions and access to healthcare. The programme provided an opportunity for them to access medical services, receive advice on disease prevention, and improve their knowledge and skills in caring for their own health and that of their families.



He added the programme was also an important external relations activity of Economic-Defence Brigade 74, contributing to the traditional friendship, solidarity and close bonds between the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples, boosting coordination in local socio-economic development, and helping improve the life quality of workers and residents in the project area./.