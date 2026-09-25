Governor General of Canada hosts banquet for top Vietnamese leader

​Ottawa (VNA) – Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a banquet for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is paying a state visit to Canada, in Ottawa on September 24 evening (local time).

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and senior officials from both countries also attended the banquet.

In her welcoming remarks, Governor General Louise Arbour said Rideau Hall is a home shared by all Canadians, bringing together the richness and diversity of the country's cultures and history. This is also the ancestral territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people, where the immense and invaluable contributions of indigenous peoples to Canada are recognised and honoured.

Rideau Hall is also home to a vibrant Vietnamese community which has enriched Canadian society over three generations, she said, noting that Vietnamese culture has naturally become deeply woven into Canadian life, with Vietnamese artists, businesses and culinary traditions forming an integral part of everyday life here.

​She highlighted the growing affection Canadians have for Vietnam, reflected in the increasing number of Canadians travelling each year to explore Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and the terraced rice fields of Sa Pa.

The Governor General noted that the two countries have achieved many accomplishments as partners and share a special bond within the Francophone community, a community rooted in solidarity and openness to the world.

Both nations share common values and are committed to cooperation, respect for international law and national sovereignty, she noted.

Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour speaks at the banquet in honour of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 24 (Photo: VNA)

According to Governor General Louise Arbour, the two countries are at the threshold of a new chapter in their strong relationship, with new opportunities emerging for businesses and organisations in areas shaping the future, from sustainable development and innovation to strengthening economic resilience and promoting regional stability.

She expressed her hope that the two countries would seize opportunities together and continue working hand in hand to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and resilient future for their people, looking toward a future with confidence, aspiration, and friendship.

For his part, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his impression at Rideau Hall, a historic site associated with Canada's development and where generations of leaders and friends of Canada from around the world have been received.

​Referring to commemorative trees planted by international leaders on the grounds, he said each tree carries its own mark while together forming a vivid symbol of friendship and cooperation between Canada and other countries.

He noted that the red oak he planted together with the Governor General symbolises Vietnam-Canada friendship. "Friendship between nations is like a tree: to grow tall and spread its branches, it must be nurtured persistently by successive generations with trust, sincerity, and shared interests," he stressed.

Looking back on more than half a century of diplomatic relations since 1973 and nearly a decade of Comprehensive Partnership since 2017, the top Vietnamese leader appreciated the achievements fostered by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

The establishment of a Strategic Partnership during his visit not only recognises past achievements but also represents a commitment to a long-term, stable and increasingly close relationship, he said.

Against the backdrop of profound global changes, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that neither Vietnam nor Canada can achieve sustainable development by standing alone.

He said Vietnam is entering a new era of development with ambitious strategic goals, while Canada is undergoing an important period of development and transformation, with new strategic orientations and policies to strengthen its long-term engagement with the Indo-Pacific region. These broad strategic orientations are converging, creating greater space for strategic cooperation between the two countries, which share many common interests, complementary strengths, and a common aspiration for a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, and people-centered future.

​The top Vietnamese leader proposed that the two sides continue strengthening political trust, maintaining high-level contacts and coordinating closely at multilateral forums.

​According to him, defence and security cooperation should be gradually expanded to help reinforce strategic trust. Science and technology, innovation, and education and training must become new drivers of growth, with the two sides jointly conducting research and development in such fields as nuclear energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital transformation, and green technology.

The two countries should step up linkages among the “three stakeholders” — the government, academia, and businesses — to develop an innovation and startup ecosystem that puts people at the centre, he noted.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope for greater exchanges and connections among students, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists of the two countries.

Recalling the images of Canada's maple tree and Vietnam's bamboo, which have a distinct beauty but share deep roots and strong vitality amid change, the top Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that Vietnam–Canada relations will remain firmly grounded in mutual trust, broaden through shared interests, and continually move toward a brighter future./.

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