Politics

Vietnam ready to work with Canada to build substantive Strategic Partnership: Top leader

The top Vietnamese leader said the two countries' decision to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership comes as a result of more than five decades of friendship and cooperation, reflecting their commitment to jointly investing in the future.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a policy speech on the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership at the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on September 24 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a policy speech on the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership at the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on September 24 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnam is ready to work with Canada to build a substantive Strategic Partnership that brings practical benefits to the peoples of both countries and contributes to the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has said.

Delivering a policy speech on the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership in a changing world at the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on September 24 afternoon (local time), the top Vietnamese leader said the two countries' decision to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership comes as a result of more than five decades of friendship and cooperation, reflecting their commitment to jointly investing in the future.

He stressed that the Strategic Partnership should help the two sides better understand each other, coordinate more effectively and deliver tangible results for businesses and people.

General Secretary and President Lam said the world is undergoing profound changes, requiring countries to strengthen their capacity to adapt while safeguarding development achievements.

For Vietnam, he said, its response has been shaped by its history and renewal experience. Having paid a heavy price for peace, Vietnam remains committed to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, cooperation and common development, while defending righteousness, justice, and what is right on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.

With more than 3,000km of coastline, Vietnam also aims to become a strong maritime nation, develop its economy from the sea while protecting marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods, expand cooperation in marine science and global ocean governance, and contribute to global sea and ocean governance.

General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam's new development path will create more opportunities for cooperation with Canada. The combination of Canada's knowledge, technology and resources with Vietnam's market, abundant and increasingly skilled workforce and development efforts could help the two countries co-create quality products, services and jobs.

That serves as the foundation of mutual benefit for the two countries' relationship to advance further and grow increasingly solid.

The Vietnamese leader called for regular exchanges and contacts, particularly at the high level, as well as early and frank consultations on developments affecting the interests of each side. He urged the two countries to soon translate the Strategic Partnership into an action plan with clear priorities, agencies in charge of implementation, and timelines.

They should step up exchanges among parliamentary committees, parliamentary friendship groups and young parliamentarians, along
with the sharing of legislative experience in such areas as artificial intelligence governance, data protection, workers' rights and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

He said defence and security cooperation should be deepened in a manner consistent with the policies, needs and capabilities of each country.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-phat-bieu-chinh-sach-tai-canada-9047925.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a policy speech at the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on September 24 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

In economic cooperation, the General Secretary and President noted that Vietnam has been Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN for more than a decade.

They need to make more effective use of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to help businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized ones, access each other's markets, meet standards and participate more deeply in supply chains. They should also promote bilateral trade with sustainable growth and harmonious interests, he recommended.

Vietnam also welcomes greater opportunities for Canadian goods, services and technologies, particularly agricultural products, food, clean technology and education, he said, adding that Vietnam supports the early conclusion of negotiations on a Canada–ASEAN Free Trade Agreement.

In addition, the two countries should facilitate tourism, study, research and cultural and artistic exchanges, expand training links and exchanges of lecturers and students, promote cooperation between educational institutions in credit and qualification recognition in line with each country's regulations, and strengthen coordination in regional and international mechanisms.

Vietnam and Canada share interests in maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and in settling disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

General Secretary and President Lam said on its journey to becoming a developed country, Vietnam hopes to have Canada as a partner, he said, expressing his hope that Canada will see Vietnam as a natural, close and trusted partner in Southeast Asia.

He said the two countries could work together to become strong maritime nations and create lasting links between North America and
Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Indian oceans, development and innovation, and peace and prosperity.

The Vietnamese leader said the world will continue to change and called on Canadian parliamentarians to continue to support bilateral cooperation so that today's vision could be translated into concrete actions and results tomorrow.

Vietnam is ready to work with Canada to build a substantive Strategic Partnership, bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both
countries and contributing to the international community, he affirmed.

In her remarks, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said this is a very important moment for Vietnam and Canada as they reaffirm their commitments to the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries have decided to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership, which extends beyond trade to cooperation in education and training, innovation, people-to-people exchanges and many other areas.

The two sides will make use of this Strategic Partnership to further deepen their engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, she said, noting the Vietnamese community in Canada also contributes to this connection, enriching the diversity of Canadian society.

The Canadian official said the Strategic Partnership framework opens up opportunities for the two countries to further expand cooperation for the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific region. Vietnam is a leading member of ASEAN and plays a highly dynamic role in the region. Going forward, the two sides will continue to work together at both bilateral and multilateral levels for their mutual benefit.

She added Vietnam is one of Canada's major trading partners and a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), while both countries share the goal of an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Canada looks forward to concluding a Canada–ASEAN Free Trade Agreement in the near future.

The minister said Canada wishes to promote the energy transition, provide reliable energy supplies and give technological support to Vietnam.

Vietnam is a very important part of Canada's foreign policy, she went on, stating that the new Strategic Partnership framework will help shape priorities and bolster investment, innovation and security, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Canada relations #Strategic Partnership #Indo-Pacific region #Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership Canada Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada issue joint statement on Strategic Partnership

The two leaders elevated Vietnam - Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership anchored in eight pillars. Collectively, these pillars position Vietnam and Canada to address shared challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and contribute to a more secure, prosperous, and dynamic Indo-Pacific region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives representatives from the Canada–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament of Canada on September 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President receives Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group

The parliamentary friendship groups of Vietnam and Canada should increase delegation exchanges and contacts among parliamentarians, specialised committees, women parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians; promote joint activities and the sharing of experience in legislation and oversight; and further play their role in building broad consensus within the Canadian Parliament and society on strengthening relations with Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Governor General of Canada

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada, and highly valued the important progress in bilateral relations after nearly a decade of implementing the Comprehensive Partnership framework, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia on September 24 (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Speakers of Canada’s Senate and House of Commons

Building on more than 50 years of friendship and the newly established Strategic Partnership framework, Vietnam–Canada relations as a whole, as well as cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies in particular, would continue to develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reviews the guard of honour at the official welcome ceremony in Ottawa on the morning of September 24, 2026 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Governor General of Canada hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnam’s top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam voiced his hope that the visit will open a new chapter in Vietnam–Canada relations, reflecting a new level of political trust, increasingly close alignment of interests and visions, as well as the determination of both countries to build a long-term, stable and substantive relationship and make it a model of cooperation between two countries on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's sixth session in Hanoi on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Legislators move to overhaul food safety law with single focal point

The top legislator warned that food safety shouldn't be used to bring back a "request-and-grant" mechanism, and administrative reform shouldn't be an excuse to lower safety standards. Any policy that directly affects products or public health must rest on scientific evidence.

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

With the two countries actively and effectively delivering on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Vietnam entering a new growth phase that demands a more skilled workforce, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang expressed her hope that the university will keep innovating, broaden its fields of study, and further sharpen training quality to support Vietnam's workforce development and bilateral educational ties.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung speaks at the ceremony in London on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung said people are the foundation of the bilateral ties, stressing the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals and the Vietnamese community in promoting mutual understanding and connecting the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with voters in Hai Phong city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session

PM Hung asked Hai Phong city to work harder to achieve its targets for economic growth, budget collection, investment attraction and public investment disbursement, while addressing bottlenecks and promoting industry, electronics, trade, tourism and support for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

NA Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers weigh draft law to grant cultural industries formal legal status

The bill aims to complete the legal framework, clear institutional bottlenecks, pool resources and unlock creative potential, while boosting the cultural content of products and services. It's also meant to shield the domestic market and turn cultural industries into a breakthrough growth driver.

NA President Tran Thanh Man addresses the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss facilitating intellectual property registration

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said the draft law centres on two major policy areas: further simplifying procedures and reducing business conditions, and transferring the management of rights to plant varieties from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam affirms proactive, responsible diplomacy at UNGA 81

This marked General Secretary and President Lam’s first working trip to the UN and the US since Vietnam successfully held the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. It reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, along with proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive and extensive manner.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the conference to approve a draft report on the results of the third round of inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Hai Phong to build strategic leadership capacity, drive growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked Hai Phong to review bottlenecks and shortcomings in its cadre contingent, taking into account population, geographical area, workload, the characteristics of urban, rural and island areas, as well as the development requirements and objectives of each locality.

ASEAN ambassadors pose for a group photo with Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus. (Photo: VNA published)

Greece seeks to recruit more Vietnamese workers

Greece also needs to recruit more workers, particularly skilled and highly qualified personnel, from ASEAN nations, including Vietnam, to support its economic development, said Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus.

Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Canada welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Photo: VNA

Top leader begins state visit to Canada

The state visit by Party General Secretary and President To Lam to Canada will generate strong political momentum. It aims to foster an increasingly substantive, balanced, and effective Vietnam-Canada relationship, in line with the potential, strengths, and needs of both nations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of several US corporation in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, presents a gift to Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Belarusian Minister of Defence, in Minsk on September 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belarus strengthen defence cooperation

Belarus always considers Vietnam one of its priorities in its foreign policy towards the Asia-Pacific region and wishes to continue consolidating and developing bilateral ties, while promoting and further deepening defence cooperation in the spirit of the traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration between the two countries.