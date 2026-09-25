☀️ Morning digest on September 25

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24 (local time) as part of his State visit to Canada.



PM Carney warmly welcomed General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada, stressing that the visit was of historic significance and would create new momentum for bilateral relations to enter a period of deeper and more substantive development. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time) as part of his State visit to Canada.



The meeting took place right after an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam hosted by the Governor General. Read full story



- Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour presided over an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, who are on a state visit to Canada, on the morning of September 24 (local time).



The ceremony took place at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa with the highest honours reserved for heads of state. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Hai Phong's delegation of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) met with voters in the northern port city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature.



The meeting was held in person in Do Son ward and connected online with the city’s conference centre and 113 communes, wards and special zones across Hai Phong. Read full story



- Within the framework of the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese community in the US serves as a “dual bridge” with three key roles, according to Dr Huynh The Du, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Vietnamese Professionals and Students in the US.



First, it serves as a bridge for technology and innovation. Vietnamese entrepreneurs and engineers in Silicon Valley and other major technology hubs can connect venture capital, support technology commercialisation, and facilitate knowledge transfer to Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnamese and Chinese border guards staged a series of joint field activities on September 24, including legal education for border residents and an inspection of national border marker No. 101.



At the area of the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gates, the two sides ran a mobile legal awareness campaign and handed out leaflets to residents and cross-border travellers, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage voluntary compliance with border and border gate management agreements. Read full story



- Vietnam is an important partner of the UK, Director for Asia-Pacific at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Mark Gooding said at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day in London on September 23.



Speaking at the event hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Gooding highlighted the practical results of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Two-way trade has continued to grow, while the UK is supporting Vietnam in developing an international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. The two countries are also working together under the more than 15-billion-USD Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to support Vietnam’s net-zero goal. Read full story



- Vietnam made its mark across multiple categories at the 2026 World Spa Awards, with local wellness destinations and spa brands winning one national title and earning several international nominations.



At the 12th edition, held on September 22, Italy was named the World's Best Spa Destination 2026, while Switzerland won World's Best Wellness Destination. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong attended and delivered remarks at the “Ode to Peace – Cultural and Educational Dialogue” held in Greece on September 22, highlighting the role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.



The event was jointly organised by the European and North American Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations (EFUCA), Club for UNESCO of Piraeus and Islands, and the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA)./. Read full story

VNA