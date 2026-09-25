Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 25

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 25

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24 (local time) as part of his State visit to Canada.

PM Carney warmly welcomed General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada, stressing that the visit was of historic significance and would create new momentum for bilateral relations to enter a period of deeper and more substantive development. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time) as part of his State visit to Canada.

The meeting took place right after an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam hosted by the Governor General. Read full story

- Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour presided over an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, who are on a state visit to Canada, on the morning of September 24 (local time).

The ceremony took place at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa with the highest honours reserved for heads of state. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Hai Phong's delegation of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) met with voters in the northern port city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature.

The meeting was held in person in Do Son ward and connected online with the city’s conference centre and 113 communes, wards and special zones across Hai Phong. Read full story

- Within the framework of the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese community in the US serves as a “dual bridge” with three key roles, according to Dr Huynh The Du, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Vietnamese Professionals and Students in the US.

First, it serves as a bridge for technology and innovation. Vietnamese entrepreneurs and engineers in Silicon Valley and other major technology hubs can connect venture capital, support technology commercialisation, and facilitate knowledge transfer to Vietnam. Read full story

- Vietnamese and Chinese border guards staged a series of joint field activities on September 24, including legal education for border residents and an inspection of national border marker No. 101.

At the area of the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gates, the two sides ran a mobile legal awareness campaign and handed out leaflets to residents and cross-border travellers, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage voluntary compliance with border and border gate management agreements. Read full story

- Vietnam is an important partner of the UK, Director for Asia-Pacific at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Mark Gooding said at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day in London on September 23.

Speaking at the event hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Gooding highlighted the practical results of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Two-way trade has continued to grow, while the UK is supporting Vietnam in developing an international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. The two countries are also working together under the more than 15-billion-USD Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to support Vietnam’s net-zero goal. Read full story

- Vietnam made its mark across multiple categories at the 2026 World Spa Awards, with local wellness destinations and spa brands winning one national title and earning several international nominations.

At the 12th edition, held on September 22, Italy was named the World's Best Spa Destination 2026, while Switzerland won World's Best Wellness Destination. Read full story

- Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong attended and delivered remarks at the “Ode to Peace – Cultural and Educational Dialogue” held in Greece on September 22, highlighting the role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

The event was jointly organised by the European and North American Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations (EFUCA), Club for UNESCO of Piraeus and Islands, and the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA)./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on September 23

☀️ Morning digest on September 23

General Secretary and President To Lam's attendance at the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting reviewing the implementation of key transport projects, and Vietnam's participation in Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 are among news highlights on September 22 evening.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada issue joint statement on Strategic Partnership

The two leaders elevated Vietnam - Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership anchored in eight pillars. Collectively, these pillars position Vietnam and Canada to address shared challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and contribute to a more secure, prosperous, and dynamic Indo-Pacific region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia on September 24 (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Speakers of Canada’s Senate and House of Commons

Building on more than 50 years of friendship and the newly established Strategic Partnership framework, Vietnam–Canada relations as a whole, as well as cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies in particular, would continue to develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives representatives from the Canada–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament of Canada on September 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President receives Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group

The parliamentary friendship groups of Vietnam and Canada should increase delegation exchanges and contacts among parliamentarians, specialised committees, women parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians; promote joint activities and the sharing of experience in legislation and oversight; and further play their role in building broad consensus within the Canadian Parliament and society on strengthening relations with Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Governor General of Canada

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada, and highly valued the important progress in bilateral relations after nearly a decade of implementing the Comprehensive Partnership framework, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reviews the guard of honour at the official welcome ceremony in Ottawa on the morning of September 24, 2026 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Governor General of Canada hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnam’s top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam voiced his hope that the visit will open a new chapter in Vietnam–Canada relations, reflecting a new level of political trust, increasingly close alignment of interests and visions, as well as the determination of both countries to build a long-term, stable and substantive relationship and make it a model of cooperation between two countries on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's sixth session in Hanoi on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Legislators move to overhaul food safety law with single focal point

The top legislator warned that food safety shouldn't be used to bring back a "request-and-grant" mechanism, and administrative reform shouldn't be an excuse to lower safety standards. Any policy that directly affects products or public health must rest on scientific evidence.

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

With the two countries actively and effectively delivering on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Vietnam entering a new growth phase that demands a more skilled workforce, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang expressed her hope that the university will keep innovating, broaden its fields of study, and further sharpen training quality to support Vietnam's workforce development and bilateral educational ties.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung speaks at the ceremony in London on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung said people are the foundation of the bilateral ties, stressing the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals and the Vietnamese community in promoting mutual understanding and connecting the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with voters in Hai Phong city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session

PM Hung asked Hai Phong city to work harder to achieve its targets for economic growth, budget collection, investment attraction and public investment disbursement, while addressing bottlenecks and promoting industry, electronics, trade, tourism and support for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

NA Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers weigh draft law to grant cultural industries formal legal status

The bill aims to complete the legal framework, clear institutional bottlenecks, pool resources and unlock creative potential, while boosting the cultural content of products and services. It's also meant to shield the domestic market and turn cultural industries into a breakthrough growth driver.

NA President Tran Thanh Man addresses the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss facilitating intellectual property registration

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said the draft law centres on two major policy areas: further simplifying procedures and reducing business conditions, and transferring the management of rights to plant varieties from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam affirms proactive, responsible diplomacy at UNGA 81

This marked General Secretary and President Lam’s first working trip to the UN and the US since Vietnam successfully held the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. It reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, along with proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive and extensive manner.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the conference to approve a draft report on the results of the third round of inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Hai Phong to build strategic leadership capacity, drive growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked Hai Phong to review bottlenecks and shortcomings in its cadre contingent, taking into account population, geographical area, workload, the characteristics of urban, rural and island areas, as well as the development requirements and objectives of each locality.

ASEAN ambassadors pose for a group photo with Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus. (Photo: VNA published)

Greece seeks to recruit more Vietnamese workers

Greece also needs to recruit more workers, particularly skilled and highly qualified personnel, from ASEAN nations, including Vietnam, to support its economic development, said Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus.

Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Canada welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Photo: VNA

Top leader begins state visit to Canada

The state visit by Party General Secretary and President To Lam to Canada will generate strong political momentum. It aims to foster an increasingly substantive, balanced, and effective Vietnam-Canada relationship, in line with the potential, strengths, and needs of both nations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of several US corporation in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.