Vietnam, Greece hold cultural dialogue

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong attended and delivered remarks at the “Ode to Peace – Cultural and Educational Dialogue” held in Greece on September 22, highlighting the role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

The event was jointly organised by the European and North American Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations (EFUCA), Club for UNESCO of Piraeus and Islands, and the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA).

Huong welcomed the meaningful initiative, saying that Vietnam and Greece both have long and distinctive cultural traditions, rich cultural heritage and a strong appreciation of human values.

She said the dialogue not only introduced the unique identities of the two countries but also created a space for their cultures to interact, fostering mutual understanding and exploring shared values.

The Ambassador also highlighted the United Nations General Assembly’s recent adoption of a resolution proclaiming 2027-2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, an initiative proposed and promoted by Vietnam and co-sponsored by 103 countries.

She noted that cultural exchanges such as “Ode to Peace” contributed to promoting the role of culture, enhancing understanding among nations, and advancing peace and sustainable development.

Earlier, a delegation from the VFUA led by Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Le Hang, visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece. Huong briefed the delegation on the situation in Greece, including cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Through people-to-people diplomacy, efforts to connect experts, artists, young people and communities can make practical contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between Vietnam and Greece, she said.

Artists from the VFUA also performed at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy. Their performances offered Greek and international audiences an insight into Vietnam as well as its culture and people./.