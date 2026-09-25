Politics

Top leader meets with Governor General of Canada

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada, and highly valued the important progress in bilateral relations after nearly a decade of implementing the Comprehensive Partnership framework, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

Ottawa (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time) as part of his State visit to Canada.

The meeting took place right after an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam hosted by the Governor General.

Governor General Louise Arbour expressed her pleasure at welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam as the first State Guest since she assumed office, affirming that the visit marks a historic milestone in the relations between the two countries.

She congratulated Vietnam on its impressive socio-economic development achievements, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s increasingly important international position and role, as well as its development orientations and goals in the new era.

Expressing her pleasure at the positive progress in Vietnam-Canada relations, the Governor General affirmed that Canada and Vietnam are both Pacific nations sharing many interests in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, and that Canada regards Vietnam as an important partner in the region.

She emphasised that with the foundation of relations built and strengthened over generations, this is the time for the two sides to work together to elevate Vietnam-Canada relations to a new level.

She expressed her impression of a dynamic and rapidly developing Vietnam with intensive international integration, and noted that the two countries possess many complementary strengths and extensive potential for cooperation, providing favourable conditions for further expanding cooperation across various fields.

Canada stands ready to leverage its strengths in resources, technology, education, energy, agriculture and finance to enhance cooperation with Vietnam, thereby increasing the interdependence of the two economies and making bilateral relations on par with the potential, strengths and interests of both countries.

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his sincere thanks to Governor General Louise Arbour for the respectful and warm reception accorded to the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, and expressed his pleasure at undertaking the first State visit to Canada by the head of the Vietnamese Party and State since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

He stressed that the visit takes place at an important juncture, as bilateral relations have undergone more than half a century of development, while both Vietnam and Canada are pursuing new development goals and seeking to expand relations with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada, and highly valued the important progress in bilateral relations after nearly a decade of implementing the Comprehensive Partnership framework,” he stressed.

Political trust has been continuously strengthened; economic, trade and investment cooperation has expanded; while cooperation in defence and security, science and technology, education and training, people-to-people exchanges and other areas has achieved positive results and become increasingly substantive.

In this spirit, General Secretary and President To Lam proposed that the two sides continue to increase contacts and exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly the high level; strengthen political trust; further promote the role of existing cooperation mechanisms; and enhance coordination and mutual support at regional and multilateral forums.

Regarding economic, trade and investment cooperation, the top Vietnamese leader suggested that the two sides effectively utilise existing economic cooperation and linkage frameworks, expand markets, strengthen supply-chain connectivity, and encourage Canadian businesses and investment funds to make long-term investments in Vietnam; while expanding cooperation in transportation, infrastructure, logistics and connectivity.

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At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

The two countries should create new growth drivers by strengthening cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies; while expanding cooperation in energy, green development, environmental protection, climate change response, health care, high-tech agriculture, food security and sustainable development, he said.

Regarding defence and security, he proposed that the two sides continue to build on the recent cooperation results, and strengthen cooperation in areas consistent with the interests and needs of both sides, focusing on training and capacity building, United Nations peacekeeping, maritime security, war legacy remediation, search and rescue, combating transnational crime and addressing non-traditional security challenges.

He stressed that cooperation in education and training, culture and people-to-people exchanges would continue to serve as important foundations for the long-term development of bilateral relations.

Governor General Louise Arbour agreed with General Secretary and President To Lam’s major orientations for bilateral relations, affirming that Canada stands ready to accompany Vietnam in promoting cooperation in areas of mutual interest, leveraging the strengths and potential of both countries and bringing practical benefits to their people.

She positively acknowledged the top Vietnamese leader’s proposal that Canada continue to pay attention to, support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Canada in stabilising their lives, integrating more deeply into Canadian society, leveraging their strengths and making positive contributions to Canada’s development; while preserving their cultural identity and the Vietnamese language, strengthening their ties with their homeland, and continuing to serve as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, the two sides agreed that amid a world facing numerous intertwined changes and challenges, countries need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, uphold multilateralism, and respect the United Nations Charter and international law.

They also agreed to continue coordinating within the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Francophonie, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and other appropriate multilateral mechanisms; support ASEAN’s centrality; back Canada’s efforts to deepen its engagement and cooperation with ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region; and jointly contribute to addressing common challenges and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President To Lam cordially invited Governor General Louise Arbour to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time. The host thanked the guest and gladly accepted the invitation./.

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