Politics

Vietnam, Hungary seek to deepen bilateral ties

Hungary is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to continuously strengthen multifaceted ties with the country.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van (R) receives Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor in Hanoi on September 24 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van (R) receives Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor in Hanoi on September 24 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van received Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor in Hanoi on September 24, discussing measures to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations.

Van welcomed the positive developments in the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership in recent years. He affirmed that amid profound and unpredictable changes in the global situation, Vietnam has consistently pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Hungary is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in Central and Eastern Europe, he said, stressing that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to continuously strengthen multifaceted ties with Hungary.

Praising Tibor’s contributions to promoting the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership, the Deputy FM asked the ambassador and the Hungarian Embassy to continue working closely with the two foreign ministries to urge and support agencies, ministries and sectors of both sides in implementing high-level commitments and agreements.

He also called on the ambassador and embassy to give advice on specific orientations and measures to build on the countries’ longstanding traditional friendship, as well as tap new strengths and opportunities for cooperation, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of and deepening bilateral ties across all areas, from politics and diplomacy to economy and trade, investment, science and technology, culture, education and training, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Tibor thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its close coordination in recent years. He affirmed that Hungary’s new Government and foreign ministry will continue their policy of attaching importance to and deepening relations with Vietnam, considering it a priority partner in the region.

He agreed that the two sides should continue efforts to promote the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership and make full use of the coordinating role of the two foreign ministries in the coming period.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination to arrange and promote exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly the high level, maintain the deputy ministerial-level political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, and effectively leverage the Vietnam-Hungary Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation.

They also agreed to work towards raising bilateral trade to 2 billion USD a year, while encouraging businesses of both countries to invest in areas where they have strengths and needs, enabling their economies to complement each other and contributing to greater strategic self-reliance and the long-term, sustainable development interests of both countries.

The two sides underscored that education-training is a traditional area of cooperation with considerable potential. More than 3,000 Vietnamese scientists and experts have been trained in Hungary and are now contributing to Vietnam’s development while serving as a bridge for promoting the countries’ longstanding friendship.

They agreed to continue effectively implementing the bilateral agreement on scholarships for Vietnamese students and soon discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in this important field, including the training of officials in law and several other specialised areas.

On the occasion, Van asked Tibor to convey Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung’s greetings and invitation to visit Vietnam to Hungarian FM Orban Anita./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership #Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam #Baloghdi Tibor Hungary Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quoc Hung (third, left) presents rare archival footage documenting President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Hungary to the Party Central Committee Office, Vietnam Television (VTV), Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and the Ho Chi Minh Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Archival footage of President Ho Chi Minh in Hungary presented to agencies

The archival footage presented on this occasion captures part of President Ho Chi Minh’s official visit to Hungary from August 1-5, 1957, as part of a series of historic visits by the leader and a high-ranking delegation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) to nine socialist countries in Eastern Europe and Asia following the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 1954 Geneva Accords.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada issue joint statement on Strategic Partnership

The two leaders elevated Vietnam - Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership anchored in eight pillars. Collectively, these pillars position Vietnam and Canada to address shared challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and contribute to a more secure, prosperous, and dynamic Indo-Pacific region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia on September 24 (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Speakers of Canada’s Senate and House of Commons

Building on more than 50 years of friendship and the newly established Strategic Partnership framework, Vietnam–Canada relations as a whole, as well as cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies in particular, would continue to develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives representatives from the Canada–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament of Canada on September 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President receives Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group

The parliamentary friendship groups of Vietnam and Canada should increase delegation exchanges and contacts among parliamentarians, specialised committees, women parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians; promote joint activities and the sharing of experience in legislation and oversight; and further play their role in building broad consensus within the Canadian Parliament and society on strengthening relations with Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Governor General of Canada

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada, and highly valued the important progress in bilateral relations after nearly a decade of implementing the Comprehensive Partnership framework, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reviews the guard of honour at the official welcome ceremony in Ottawa on the morning of September 24, 2026 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Governor General of Canada hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnam’s top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam voiced his hope that the visit will open a new chapter in Vietnam–Canada relations, reflecting a new level of political trust, increasingly close alignment of interests and visions, as well as the determination of both countries to build a long-term, stable and substantive relationship and make it a model of cooperation between two countries on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's sixth session in Hanoi on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Legislators move to overhaul food safety law with single focal point

The top legislator warned that food safety shouldn't be used to bring back a "request-and-grant" mechanism, and administrative reform shouldn't be an excuse to lower safety standards. Any policy that directly affects products or public health must rest on scientific evidence.

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

With the two countries actively and effectively delivering on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Vietnam entering a new growth phase that demands a more skilled workforce, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang expressed her hope that the university will keep innovating, broaden its fields of study, and further sharpen training quality to support Vietnam's workforce development and bilateral educational ties.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung speaks at the ceremony in London on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung said people are the foundation of the bilateral ties, stressing the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals and the Vietnamese community in promoting mutual understanding and connecting the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with voters in Hai Phong city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session

PM Hung asked Hai Phong city to work harder to achieve its targets for economic growth, budget collection, investment attraction and public investment disbursement, while addressing bottlenecks and promoting industry, electronics, trade, tourism and support for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

NA Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers weigh draft law to grant cultural industries formal legal status

The bill aims to complete the legal framework, clear institutional bottlenecks, pool resources and unlock creative potential, while boosting the cultural content of products and services. It's also meant to shield the domestic market and turn cultural industries into a breakthrough growth driver.

NA President Tran Thanh Man addresses the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss facilitating intellectual property registration

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said the draft law centres on two major policy areas: further simplifying procedures and reducing business conditions, and transferring the management of rights to plant varieties from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam affirms proactive, responsible diplomacy at UNGA 81

This marked General Secretary and President Lam’s first working trip to the UN and the US since Vietnam successfully held the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. It reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, along with proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive and extensive manner.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the conference to approve a draft report on the results of the third round of inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Hai Phong to build strategic leadership capacity, drive growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked Hai Phong to review bottlenecks and shortcomings in its cadre contingent, taking into account population, geographical area, workload, the characteristics of urban, rural and island areas, as well as the development requirements and objectives of each locality.

ASEAN ambassadors pose for a group photo with Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus. (Photo: VNA published)

Greece seeks to recruit more Vietnamese workers

Greece also needs to recruit more workers, particularly skilled and highly qualified personnel, from ASEAN nations, including Vietnam, to support its economic development, said Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus.

Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Canada welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Photo: VNA

Top leader begins state visit to Canada

The state visit by Party General Secretary and President To Lam to Canada will generate strong political momentum. It aims to foster an increasingly substantive, balanced, and effective Vietnam-Canada relationship, in line with the potential, strengths, and needs of both nations.