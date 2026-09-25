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PM visits, presents gifts to child patients at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital

The Party and State always pay attention to protecting and caring for the health of the people, particularly child patients, and continue to prioritise substantial resources for the healthcare sector, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits children receiving treatment at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu campus on September 25. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits children receiving treatment at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu campus on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited and presented gifts to children receiving treatment at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu campus in Hanoi's Thanh Liet ward on September 25 on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

The PM presented gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to child patients at the hospital, conveying the care and affection of the Party and State for them. He also visited and presented gifts to children in two treatment rooms, bringing joy and warmth to them during the traditional festival for children.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-tham-benh-nhi-tai-benh-vien-k-9048488.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to child patients at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)

In the warm atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival, PM Hung asked about the children’s health, treatment and daily lives, and explored the difficulties they and their families are facing. He wished the children good health and a speedy recovery, and encouraged them to remain positive throughout their treatment.

Talking with doctors and medical staff at the hospital, the Government leader stressed that the Party and State always pay attention to protecting and caring for the health of the people, particularly child patients, and continue to prioritise substantial resources for the healthcare sector. He asked medical staff to continue providing child patients with the best possible care, both physically and mentally.

Hospital leaders said that caring for, treating and providing mental support to patients, particularly children, is identified as one of the hospital’s important tasks. Alongside efforts to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment, the hospital regularly coordinates with organisations and agencies to organise visits, gift presentations and Mid-Autumn Festival activities, helping encourage children and their families during treatment.

Vietnam National Cancer Hospital is a leading specialised facility for cancer prevention and control, providing treatment to patients from across the country.

According to the hospital, 64 child patients are currently receiving inpatient treatment. This year, the “Mid-Autumn Festival for Children” programme featured a range of activities for the young patients, bringing a joyful atmosphere, gifts and care to the “little warriors” undergoing treatment there./.

VNA
#VNHP #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Vietnam National Cancer Hospital #Mid-Autumn Festival #child patients
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