Business

Reference exchange rate rises 6 VND on September 25

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,923 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,359 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,641 VND/USD on September 25. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,641 VND/USD on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,641 VND/USD on September 25, increasing 6 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,923 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,359 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined.

Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,180 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the September 24 session./.

VNA
#Vietcombank #State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks #BIDV
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