Reference exchange rate rises 6 VND on September 25

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,641 VND/USD on September 25, increasing 6 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,923 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,359 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined.



Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,180 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the September 24 session./.



VNA