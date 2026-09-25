Reference exchange rate rises 6 VND on September 25

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,641 VND/USD on September 25, increasing 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,923 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,359 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined.
Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,180 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the September 24 session./.
Reference exchange rate goes up 3 VND on September 22
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,922 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,358 VND/USD.