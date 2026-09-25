Shrimp exports reach 3.3 billion USD in eight months

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s shrimp exports reached 3.3 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 12% year-on-year, with China continuing to be an important growth driver, while the US and EU remained under pressure.



According to data from the Vietnam Customs cited by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), shrimp exports reached 478.5 million USD in August, up 4.2% from the same month last year. The eight-month total stood at 3.3 billion USD, representing a year-on-year increase of 12%.



By product, white-leg shrimp continued to account for the largest share, with export revenue exceeding 2 billion USD, up 7.6%. Black tiger shrimp exports reached nearly 318 million USD, up 7.4%, while other shrimp products generated 936.6 million USD, a strong increase of 25%.



VASEP reported that China and Hong Kong (China) remained the standout markets for Vietnamese shrimp exports. Shipments to the market reached nearly 1.12 billion USD, up 35.9%, accounting for 34.1% of Vietnam’s total shrimp export revenue in the first eight months of the year.



China alone accounted for more than 1.07 billion USD, up 38.2% year-on-year, making it the main driver of growth as several traditional markets continued to face difficulties.



In contrast, shrimp exports to the US continued to decline, with eight-month export revenue reaching only 436.1 million USD, down 11.7%. Exports in August alone fell 12.6% year-on-year.



The EU market has also yet to show clear signs of recovery. Shrimp exports to the bloc totalled 355.3 million USD in the first eight months, down 3.6% year-on-year, while August exports plunged 23.5%.



Meanwhile, exports to Japan reached 388.5 million USD, up 6.1%, while those to Australia and Canada increased 18.2% and 6.5%, respectively. Notably, shrimp exports to CPTPP member countries reached around 901 million USD, up 11%, underscoring the importance of export market diversification.



According to VASEP, the figures highlight increasingly divergent trends across shrimp export markets, with Asia continuing to post healthy demand while the US and EU remain affected by purchasing power, competition and trade-related factors./.

VNA