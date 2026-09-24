Meat import value surpasses 2 billion USD

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The import value of meat and meat products hit 2.04 billion USD as of mid-September, of which pork products accounted for nearly 376 million USD, according to Vietnam Customs.



In the first half of September alone, the country spent over 125 million USD on meat and meat product imports.



In term of volume, poultry meat and edible offal topped the list, accounting for 36.5% of total meat imports, equivalent to nearly 217,371 tonnes.



However, in terms of value, the poultry accounted for only 13 per cent, with a turnover of more than 221 million USD. The average import price for poultry meat and offal was approximately 26,500 VND (1 USD) per kilogramme.



Meanwhile, the country spent 185.5 million USD importing 112,090 tonnes of pork. Compared to the same period last year, pork imports saw a sharp volume increase of 27%, yet a value decrease of 21%.



The average import price of pork was just approximately 43,000 VND per kilogramme, a sharp decline of 38.4% compared to the same period in 2025.



Buffalo meat imports also reached 112,528 tonnes, valued at nearly 498 million USD. This translated to an average import price of approximately 115,000 VND per kilogramme.



As the average import price for poultry meat and edible offal was just over 26,000 VND per kg and pork stood at approximately 43,000 VND per kg, industry experts noted that the massive influx of low-priced imported meat into Vietnam is placing significant pressure on the domestic livestock sector./.

VNA