Business

Meat import value surpasses 2 billion USD

The import value of meat and meat products hit 2.04 billion USD as of mid-September, of which pork products accounted for nearly 376 million USD, according to Vietnam Customs.

Imported pork on sale at a supermarket. (Photo VNA)
Imported pork on sale at a supermarket. (Photo VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The import value of meat and meat products hit 2.04 billion USD as of mid-September, of which pork products accounted for nearly 376 million USD, according to Vietnam Customs.

In the first half of September alone, the country spent over 125 million USD on meat and meat product imports.

In term of volume, poultry meat and edible offal topped the list, accounting for 36.5% of total meat imports, equivalent to nearly 217,371 tonnes.

However, in terms of value, the poultry accounted for only 13 per cent, with a turnover of more than 221 million USD. The average import price for poultry meat and offal was approximately 26,500 VND (1 USD) per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the country spent 185.5 million USD importing 112,090 tonnes of pork. Compared to the same period last year, pork imports saw a sharp volume increase of 27%, yet a value decrease of 21%.

The average import price of pork was just approximately 43,000 VND per kilogramme, a sharp decline of 38.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

Buffalo meat imports also reached 112,528 tonnes, valued at nearly 498 million USD. This translated to an average import price of approximately 115,000 VND per kilogramme.

As the average import price for poultry meat and edible offal was just over 26,000 VND per kg and pork stood at approximately 43,000 VND per kg, industry experts noted that the massive influx of low-priced imported meat into Vietnam is placing significant pressure on the domestic livestock sector./.

VNA
#meat #import #value #Vietnam Customs #export
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The chilled pork processing line of Masan Meatlife's factory in Hà Nam Province. (Photo: VNA)

Great growth potential for chilled meat market

The speed of the development of modern supermarkets along with the ability to spread the benefits of chilled meat to the public's consumption awareness, are key to unlocking long-term market potential, corresponding to investment opportunities for stocks in the industry.

See more

A Malaysian enterprise introduces Halal products to Vietnamese businesses at MIHAS 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Malaysia sees Vietnam as important springboard in Halal economy

Vietnam’s Halal certification authority has established direct cooperation with Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM). The strategic cooperation is expected to be strengthened through government-to-government (G2G) cooperation as a foundation, before expanding into business-to-business (B2B) linkages, thereby helping Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in the international Halal ecosystem.

Representatives of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva attend the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes digitalisation, facilitates international trade

Under the theme “Enhancing international trade facilitation in practice: Digitalisation and the reduction of procedural trade barriers,” the seminar provided FTU lecturers and students with deeper insights into the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and practical issues arising during its implementation.

Vietnamese delegation representatives speak at the forum, stressing the goal of turning dialogue opportunities into concrete cooperation projects between the two countries’ business communities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Tanzania Business Forum advances practical cooperation

Tanzania's trade surplus with Vietnam increased from 140.9 million USD in 2022 to 314.2 million USD in 2025. Vietnam is currently a key market for Tanzanian agricultural products, particularly cashew nuts. The International Trade Centre (ITC) has also identified Vietnam as one of Tanzania’s most promising export markets.

A luxury apartment complex on the banks of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Russian investors explore opportunities in Vietnam’s real estate market

Vietnam is seen as a potential market, with considerable room for growth in real estate, particularly commercial property, compared with some regional markets. Strong Vietnam-Russia ties and opportunities to establish foreign-invested enterprises are also considered favourable for Russian investors.

Representatives from PV GAS and ENEOS Xplora Inc. at their recent meeting (Photo: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)

PV GAS, ENEOS Xplora seek to expand cooperation in gas, LNG

Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), a member of Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and ENEOS Xplora Inc. are exploring broader cooperation in the gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain and energy projects.

A graphic image of Terminal 2 of Phu Quoc International Airport (Source: VietnamPlus)

Phu Quoc airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

For 2021-2030, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposed bringing forward the investment in a parallel taxiway system and a connecting taxiway north of Runway No. 2 at Phu Quoc International Airport, in order to connect with the aircraft maintenance and repair facility (hangar) planned for the northern area of ​​the airport.

The September 23 press briefing to introduce the 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host Asian Securities Forum’s annual general meeting for first time

The 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) will feature a dedicated session on Vietnam under the theme “Investing in Vietnam – Rising in a New Era”. It is expected to bring together representatives of international financial institutions, regional securities associations, experts and leaders of domestic businesses.