Deputy PM calls for shift from output-driven to quality-based growth

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc held a working session with several associations and leading exporters in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors on September 25, during which he stressed the need for a strong shift from output-driven growth to one based on quality, deep processing, branding, science and technology, and innovation.



The Deputy PM said the development of the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors should not focus solely on increasing export value, but must be linked to comprehensive restructuring of agriculture towards modern, ecological, high-value-added and sustainable development.



At the same time, it is necessary to shift from production, purchasing and exports to market research, organisation of raw material areas, control of varieties and inputs, production standardisation, deep processing, branding, international distribution, and the maintenance and expansion of market share.



Tuc underlined that value chain development should serve as the overarching direction, with businesses at the centre of organising production, processing and consumption chains; cooperatives serving as a bridge for organising production; farmers as the direct producers; and the State playing the role of facilitating development, improving institutions, investing in infrastructure and creating a favourable and transparent business environment.



There should be a strong shift from sector-based management to value chain and commodity-sector governance, with export efficiency, competitiveness and producer incomes serving as key measures for evaluating implementation results, he said.



Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM also stressed the need to renew management methods, shifting from administrative management to data-driven governance. A national data system covering production, processing, logistics and markets should be established to support the Government in forecasting, management and timely responses to market fluctuations. The target is to achieve 100 billion USD in export revenue by 2030.



He affirmed that the Government will continue to reform administrative procedures, improve the business environment, facilitate business operations and minimise compliance costs. He advised associations and businesses to continue to submit proposals on how to settle problems arise during implementation.



According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Vo Van Hung, the sector's nine-month export revenue was estimated at 56.3 billion USD, up 7.8% year-on-year and equivalent to about 75.9% of the annual target of 74.2 billion USD. Imports were projected at 39.4 billion USD.



A positive sign was the sector’s trade surplus of 16.9 billion USD. The sector not only generates jobs but also records a trade surplus, which had increased nearly 2 billion USD from August. Notably, exports in September 2026 alone were estimated at 6.51 billion USD, showing that the export pace remained relatively strong.



Hung said that major growth drivers have become increasingly clear. Nine-month fruit and vegetable exports reached 7.35 billion USD, up 19.9% year-on-year; fisheries exports stood at about 9.17 billion USD, up 12.3%; forestry exports nearly 14.4 billion USD, up 7.6%; while exports of livestock products rose about 24.6%. However, growth remained uneven across segments, with concerns about the quality of growth.



An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Markets continued to expand, but exports remained highly concentrated in several major markets. China accounted for about 24.4% of total export value, the United States 19.8% and Japan 7.4%.



He said the 2026 export target of 74.2 billion USD could be reached or exceeded if the current export pace is maintained and there are no major fluctuations in prices, orders, logistics or market policies.



For the fourth quarter, Hung said it is necessary to maintain stability and growth, strive to exceed the targets but not pursue export value at all costs; consolidate three key pillars, namely wood and wood products, fisheries, and fruit and vegetables; and manage exports by sector and market while focusing on resolving bottlenecks.



At the working session, leaders of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade, and Finance discussed and responded to numerous proposals from businesses, while affirming their commitment to working alongside businesses to address difficulties and obstacles and introducing policies to support export promotion. They also called for stronger direct exchanges to grasp information, provide market advice and issue timely warnings about market developments./.