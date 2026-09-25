Culture - Sports

Vietnam canoeing makes history at ASIAD 2026, swimming team shows encouraging signs

The pair finished in 1 minute 57.255 seconds. China’s Sun Mengya and Ma Yanan took gold in 1 minute 54.700 seconds, while Uzbekistan claimed silver in 1 minute 56.419 seconds.

Diep Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Huong (in red) on the podium after receiving their medals. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
Diep Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Huong (in red) on the podium after receiving their medals. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes Nguyen Thi Huong and Diep Thi Huong won a bronze medal in the women’s K2 500m on September 25 morning, securing Vietnam canoeing’s first-ever medal at the Asian Games (ASIAD).

The pair finished in 1 minute 57.255 seconds. China’s Sun Mengya and Ma Yanan took gold in 1 minute 54.700 seconds, while Uzbekistan claimed silver in 1 minute 56.419 seconds.

Also on the same day, Vietnam’s swimmers Nguyen Huy Hoang and Tran Van Nguyen Quoc both advanced from the men’s 400m freestyle heats.

Hoang finished third in the second heat with a time of 3 minutes 50.65 seconds, just 0.33 seconds behind heat winner Ilya Sibirtsev of Uzbekistan.

Quoc came fourth in 3 minutes 51.88 seconds. After all the heats were completed, the times recorded by the two Vietnamese swimmers were enough to secure places in the final.

Pham Thanh Bao also booked a place in the men’s 50m breaststroke final with a time of 27.72 seconds, ranking eighth in the heats. In the men’s 200m butterfly, Duong Van Hoang Quy clocked 2 minutes 01.83 seconds to finish ninth and qualify for the final.

Following the morning heats, Vietnam’s swimming squad has four athletes competing in finals scheduled for the late afternoon./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam canoeing #Vietnam at ASIAD 2026 #Vietnam swimming team Vietnam
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