Lifelong learning programme to be expanded to overseas Vietnamese

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) will undertake sweeping reforms in its mindset, awareness, organisational structure and operational methods during the 2026-2031 tenure, with learning models developed on digital platforms and oriented towards digitalisation and green transformation.



The orientations were highlighted by VAPE President Nguyen Thi Doan at a meeting in Hanoi on September 25, ahead of the seventh National Congress of the VAPE for the 2026-2031 tenure, scheduled to take place on October 6-7.



The event also preceded celebrations marking the association’s 30th anniversary, a national conference honouring outstanding learning models, and a review of five years of implementing Prime Minister’s Decisions No. 387/QD-TTg and No. 677/QD-TTg for the 2021-2025 period.



According to Doan, the seventh National Congress will mark a turning point in the association’s development, requiring innovations in mindset, awareness, organisation and operations. In the new period, the association will focus on improving the quality of its activities on digital platforms, while renewing learning models towards digitalisation and green transformation to meet the country’s development requirements.



The VAPE president said the association has formulated strategies to implement Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development and Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development.



The association will continue promoting lifelong learning nationwide, encouraging every person to take the initiative in learning, update their knowledge and improve their capacity to adapt amid digital transformation, she continued.



A new initiative highlighted by the VAPE president is the expansion of the lifelong learning programme to overseas Vietnamese communities. The association aims to encourage, honour and provide scholarships to individuals and models with outstanding achievements in teaching and learning Vietnamese in countries with Vietnamese communities, for both children and adults, she said.



The VAPE will continue focusing on grassroots communities, putting learners and people’s learning needs at the centre of its activities, while accelerating digital transformation, improving digital capacity and developing substantive, effective and sustainable learning models.



Reporting on the association’s performance during the 2021-2026 tenure, VAPE Vice President Le Manh Hung said its chapters had proactively advised the Party, State, Party committees and local administrations on promoting learning, talent development and the building of a learning society.



The association advised on and coordinated the implementation of the “Building a Learning Society for 2021-2030” project, the programme on promoting lifelong learning among families, clans, communities and agencies for 2021-2030, and the programme on developing the “Learning Citizen” model for 2021-2030.



Notably, the sets of criteria for assessing five learning models have been revised towards digitalisation and green transformation. To date, 11 million accounts have been registered on the software used to assess the “Learning Citizen” title./.

VNA