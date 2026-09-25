Society

NA President visits child patients in Ho Chi Minh City on Mid-Autumn Festival

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on September 25 presented gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and 100 gift packages to child patients, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are under treatment at Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (centre) presents gifts to a child patient at Children's Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (centre) presents gifts to a child patient at Children's Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Politburo Member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man visited and offered encouragement to child patients receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 25 on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

NA President Man presented gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with 100 gift packages, to the child patients, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

​He extended his warm wishes and encouragement, expressing his hope that they would actively follow their treatment, recover soon and enjoy a joyful and warm Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hailing the efforts of the hospital’s officials, doctors and staff in caring for and protecting children’s health, he asked Children’s Hospital 1 to continue improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, further develop specialised techniques and apply new medical advances.

He also called on the hospital to pay greater attention to comprehensive care for children, both physically and mentally, with particular attention to disadvantaged patients, creating favourable conditions for them to gain timely access to quality healthcare services.

vnanet-nhi-dong2.jpg
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (first, right) hands over gifts to child patients at Children's Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)

Dr. Ngo Ngoc Quang Minh, Director of Children’s Hospital 1, said NA President Man's visit and gifts were a meaningful source of encouragement for patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, helping them overcome difficulties and soon return to their families, friends and schools.

Children’s Hospital 1 is Ho Chi Minh City’s leading pediatric hospital and has also been designated by the Ministry of Health as the top-tier pediatric hospital serving southern provinces.

The hospital currently has about 1,500 beds and nearly 2,000 medical staff. It receives an average of 4,000–5,000 patient visits each day and treats a large number of outpatients and nearly 100,000 inpatients a year./.

VNA
#VNHP #Children’s Hospital 1 #Ho Chi Minh City #2026 Mid-Autumn Festival #gift packages Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

See more

Members of the the Que huong (Homeland) Choir perform at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Paris concert raises funds to help Vietnamese farmers cope with floods

The project seeks to provide around 100–120 vulnerable households with access to a pre-arranged insurance mechanism, enabling them to receive financial support when rainfall exceeds a threshold specified in the contract, rather than having to wait for post-disaster relief.

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards stage field activities

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards stage field activities

The two sides agreed to strictly abide by the three legal documents governing the Vietnam–China land border, along with the common perceptions reached by the two armies, to address emerging issues quickly and appropriately.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (centre), together with senior officials of Vietnam, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and United Nations agencies in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to receive over 221 million USD in UN development resources

The three Country Programme Documents provide an important framework for cooperation between Vietnam and the three UN development agencies for 2027–2031, helping mobilise international resources for the country’s development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society on host a delegation from the Social Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee led by Deputy Head Zhao Shi Tang on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen humanitarian and social welfare cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and the Red Cross Society of China are expected to grow increasingly close, helping strengthen the foundation of friendship and bring the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership into a new phase of more substantive cooperation.

General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (second, right) delivers a presentation at the international forum "Dialogue about Fake 4.0" (Photo: VNA)

VNA proposes establishing mechanism for sharing, verifying information

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.