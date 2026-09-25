Society

Legal proceedings launched against four Chinese nationals over cigarette smuggling

Initial investigation showed that the four Chinese suspects had been hired to transport the cigarettes from Vietnam to another country for 800–1,000 CNY (119–149 USD) per trip. The person who hired them arranged their air tickets, accommodation and meals in Vietnam.

Suspects at the police station (Photo published by VNA)
Suspects at the police station (Photo published by VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Investigation Police Agency under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has initiated legal proceedings against four Chinese nationals over the transportation of nearly 18,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes through Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The suspects, identified as Lou Shije, 55; Lei Kang, 33; Wang Xiaojin, 35; and He Yuqiang, 42, were arrested and placed in temporary detention for investigation into the transportation of prohibited goods.

​On September 10, customs officers at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Border Gate inspected the passengers’ luggage and found 1,793 cartons, equivalent to 17,930 cigarette packs, bearing the Peony and Chungwa brands.

The customs agency determined that the cigarettes were smuggled goods and transferred the case file to the Economic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department for Public Security for investigation.

tang-vat.jpg
The suspects and the seized cigarettes (Photo published by VNA)

Initial investigation showed that the four suspects had been hired to transport the cigarettes from Vietnam to another country for 800–1,000 CNY (119–149 USD) per trip. The person who hired them arranged their air tickets, accommodation and meals in Vietnam.

On September 10, the suspects went to Column No. 10 in Terminal 2 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, where they received luggage containing the cigarettes from an unidentified person before checking it in. They admitted knowing that the goods were smuggled cigarettes.

On September 18, police initiated legal proceedings against the case and the four suspects and issued orders for their arrest and temporary detention.

The investigation is underway to identify those who hired the suspects and other individuals involved in the case./.​

VNA
#legal proceedings #Chinese nationals #Tan Son Nhat International Airport #cigarette smuggling Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, head of the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud, and Counterfeit Goods (Steering Committee 39), speaks at the meeting on July 7. (Photo: VNA)

Anti-smuggling campaign has no finish line: Deputy PM

Smuggling and the production and trade of prohibited goods are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with criminal networks operating across both physical and online spaces. In the first six months of 2026, the ministry initiated legal proceedings against 1,333 cases involving 2,354 suspects.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, head of the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods, addresses the meeting on July 7. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 68,000 smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit cases uncovered in H1

Authorities detected and handled 67,937 violations in the first half of the year, up 36.66% year-on-year. Budget revenue from enforcement reached nearly 9.65 trillion VND (nearly 367 million USD), an increase of 49.36%, while investigation was launched into 1,676 criminal cases involving 2,789 suspects.

Officials from the Market Surveillance Department of Da Nang conduct inspections at business establishments in Hai Chau ward. (Photo: VNA)

No “blind spots” in crackdown on smuggling, counterfeit goods

In the Jan-April period, authorities nationwide uncovered and handled nearly 44,000 cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, while initiating 1,464 criminal cases involving 2,277 suspects, according to the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (National Steering Committee 389).

See more

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards stage field activities

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards stage field activities

The two sides agreed to strictly abide by the three legal documents governing the Vietnam–China land border, along with the common perceptions reached by the two armies, to address emerging issues quickly and appropriately.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (centre), together with senior officials of Vietnam, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and United Nations agencies in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to receive over 221 million USD in UN development resources

The three Country Programme Documents provide an important framework for cooperation between Vietnam and the three UN development agencies for 2027–2031, helping mobilise international resources for the country’s development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society on host a delegation from the Social Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee led by Deputy Head Zhao Shi Tang on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen humanitarian and social welfare cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and the Red Cross Society of China are expected to grow increasingly close, helping strengthen the foundation of friendship and bring the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership into a new phase of more substantive cooperation.

General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (second, right) delivers a presentation at the international forum "Dialogue about Fake 4.0" (Photo: VNA)

VNA proposes establishing mechanism for sharing, verifying information

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the meering (Photo: VNA)

Vocational education restructuring must be swift, prudent and firm: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau emphasised that restructuring does not mean reducing training capacity. Training enrolment could increase if it meets actual demand. Vocational education institutions transferred to local management should serve not only their respective localities but also the human resources needs of their regions and the country.