Paris concert raises funds to help Vietnamese farmers cope with floods

Paris (VNA) – The Anchor Resilience association held a solidarity concert in Paris on September 24 to raise funds for a pilot project helping vulnerable farming households in central Vietnam better prepare for floods and extreme weather.

The project seeks to provide around 100–120 vulnerable households with access to a pre-arranged insurance mechanism, enabling them to receive financial support when rainfall exceeds a threshold specified in the contract, rather than having to wait for post-disaster relief.

The mechanism is expected to help farmers quickly resume production, repair equipment and livestock facilities, and reduce the risk of economic hardship triggered by prolonged natural disasters, said TranLouis Hung Anh, a representative of Anchor Resilience.

Unlike traditional relief, which is provided after damage occurs, the model aims to offer financial protection in advance, he said, adding that the pilot will be carried out with local partners and a licensed insurance company.

The organiser aims to raise 5,000 EUR (about 5,600 USD) to help cover costs related to the risk-protection mechanism, as well as awareness-raising and disaster-prevention activities.

The concert also sought to raise awareness of climate risks facing Vietnam among the French public and Vietnamese community in the European country, using music as a means of connection. The event featured works by Mozart, Chopin, Debussy and Rachmaninov, alongside compositions by Vietnamese musicians Van Cao, Do Nhuan, Nguyen Dinh Thi, and Pham Duy. It brought together pianists Vu Ngoc Can, Vu Thanh Nhat and the Que huong (Homeland) Choir.

Tran Duc Tuan, a member of the Que huong Choir, said music not only helps preserve and promote Vietnamese culture but also provides a way to share and support others. He hoped each song would make a small contribution to supporting flood-hit people in the homeland.

The programme also drew interest from the French public. Alain Bonnet of the Van Canh Friendship Village society in Hanoi said for many farming households, resilience to repeated climate shocks is a matter of survival. He therefore called for greater support for models that help communities proactively manage risks.

Through the concert, Anchor Resilience aims to mobilise resources while promoting a shift from post-disaster relief towards stronger preparedness and faster recovery for vulnerable communities, the organiser said./.