Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children

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Prime Minister presents gifts to child patients at K hospital
On the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited and presented gifts to children receiving treatment at K Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility on the morning of September 25.
Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation
As part of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam’s State visit to Canada, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held a courtesy meeting with Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and worked with FinDev Canada leaders to strengthen financial cooperation and mobilise long-term capital for sustainable development.
Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada
On the morning of September 24 (local time), Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada.
AI turns museum artefacts into interactive heritage experiences
At the Vietnamese Women’s Museum, the combination of museum artefacts with artificial intelligence (AI), advanced 3D printing and interactive games is opening up new ways for the public, particularly young people, to engage with heritage.
PM meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Hai Phong's delegation of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) met with voters in the northern port city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature.
VNA, St. Petersburg strengthen cooperation in external communications
A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by General Director Vu Viet Trang, visited St. Petersburg on September 23 and held a working session with the city Committee for External Relations to expand cooperation in external communications.
General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of several major US corporations in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.
Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Canada
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam arrived in Ottawa on September 23 evening (local time), beginning his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.
Vietnam values US support in addressing war legacies
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US businesses in New York on September 23 (local time), during which he heard a report on the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI).
Top Vietnamese leader meets UN Secretary-General
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 23 (local time).
Vietnam seeks JPMorganChase, Visa support in global finance, investment
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of JPMorganChase and Visa in New York on the morning of September 23 (local time).
UN supports Vietnam’s greater participation in peacekeeping operations
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23 with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix who affirmed the UN's support to Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations.
Top leader meets with US Senator Steve Daines in New York
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with US Senator Steve Daines, Senator for Montana and member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in New York on September 23 morning (local time).
Vietnamese peacekeeping hospital heads to South Sudan
A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force arrived in Hanoi on September 23 to carry Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan to undertake United Nations peacekeeping duties.
Vietnam promoting global culture at Asia-Pacific Dialogue Conference
The Asia-Pacific Dialogue Conference on Heritage and Authenticity is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and Ninh Binh from September 27 to October 1.
Top leader meets Timor-Leste, Swiss and Finnish Presidents in New York
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time). The meetings formed part of his working trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.
Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in New York on September 22 morning (local time). This was part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.
Vietnam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, a high-level Vietnamese delegation and senior United Nations officials witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and the UN in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time).
Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed four major orientations to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict, and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.
Thang Long-Hanoi Festival connects cultural heritages
The second Thang Long-Hanoi Festival 2026 recently featured an international cultural exchange programme at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the theme “Thang Long-Hanoi, a Bridge between Cultural Heritages”. Traditional cultural values from different regions across Vietnam, as well as the Republic of Korea, Japan and India, came together on one stage.