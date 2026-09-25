Engineering Unit Rotation 5 departs for peacekeeping missions at UNISFA

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang on September 25 chaired a ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi to see off Engineering Unit Rotation 5, which departed for peacekeeping missions at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).



Speaking at the ceremony, Thang, who is also head of the Inter-sectoral Working Group and head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for Vietnam’s Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, said the mission is an honour and a source of pride entrusted by the Party, State and military.



He noted that Vietnam’s engineering units have made a strong impression in Abyei, earning positive recognition from local authorities and people as well as appreciation from the UN and international colleagues.



Thang asked all members of Engineering Unit Rotation 5 to build on the achievements of previous teams, uphold their sense of responsibility and solidarity, overcome difficulties and successfully fulfil all assigned tasks, thereby helping promote the image of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers” and the Vietnam People’s Army in the international arena.



He urged the team to maintain firm political resolve and absolute loyalty to the Party, nation and people; and promote self-reliance, initiative and creativity in their duties.



Representatives of agencies under the Ministry of National Defence attend the send-off ceremony for Engineering Unit Rotation 5. (Photo: VNA)

Engineering Unit Rotation 5 consists of 184 personnel from the Air Defence – Air Force Service, the Navy, military regions, army corps, and the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations. It will replace Engineering Unit Rotation 4 at UNISFA.



Before departure, the team completed specialised engineering training, foreign-language training for key personnel, and training in communications, medical care, logistics-technical work and force protection. It also conducted exercises based on situations close to actual conditions in the mission area and worked with international partners on professional knowledge, international humanitarian law, prevention of sexual violence and explosive ordnance awareness.



Notably, the team is taking four Vietnamese bamboo trees to plant at its camp in Abyei, along with West Lake lotus seeds. The bamboo was selected both for environmental purposes and for its adaptability to Abyei’s harsh climate, as well as its close association with Vietnamese history and culture./.







