Travel

An Giang's tourism sector grows, prepares for APEC 2027

Phu Quoc remains the biggest contributor to An Giang's international arrivals and tourism revenue. The special zone welcomed more than 1.92 million foreign visitors during the nine-month period, accounting for over 99% of all international arrivals in the province.

Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)
Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The southern province of An Giang welcomed more than 23.4 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 93.9% of its full-year target, including more than 1.94 million international arrivals, or 91.5% of the target.

Tourism revenue reached nearly 58 trillion VND (2.23 billion USD), equivalent to 82.7% of the annual target, providing a strong foundation for the province to fulfil its 2026 goals and prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone.

The provincial Department of Tourism said Phu Quoc remains the biggest contributor to An Giang's international arrivals and tourism revenue. The special zone welcomed more than 1.92 million foreign visitors during the nine-month period, accounting for over 99% of all international arrivals in the province.

Nguyen Thanh Quoc, Deputy Director of the An Giang Department of Tourism, said the sector has advised provincial authorities on tourism development programmes and projects for 2025–2030, with a vision to 2035. It is also fine-tuning policies and planning tourism development spaces based on the potential of each area. This includes a plan to transform Phu Quoc into a national and international centre for services and ecological, marine and island-based tourism.

The sector has surveyed tourist attractions, services and community-based and ecological tourism facilities in a number of communes, wards and special zones. It has also maintained cooperation with provinces and cities in border areas, international partners and localities involved in regional tourism links.

An Giang has welcomed diplomatic delegations as well as domestic and international familiarisation (famtrip) groups, helping promote the province and introduce its tourism resources and products to visitors, Quoc noted.

Digital transformation is another focus, he said, noting that under a 100-day action plan to address bottlenecks in digital transformation, the sector has expanded the use of technology in tourism promotion and visitor services.

An Giang has launched a website integrating 360-degree virtual reality (VR) videos, an online ticketing portal and a mobile application. An AI camera system for access control under the Government's Project 06, along with e-books and videos featuring AI-generated narration, is also being deployed.

The province is also encouraging tourism businesses to use the national “.vn” domain, the official went on.

vna-potal-dac-khu-phu-quoc-an-giang-don-hon-1-trieu-luot-khach-quoc-te-8715417.jpg
The Hon Thom cable car system in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

At the same time, An Giang is investing in tourism infrastructure. It has completed upgrades to the road around Hon Me Mountain in Hon Dat commune and conducted a survey for a project to build steps to the summit of Cam Mountain. Other projects include upgrading roads to the 400-year-old Da Tree in Khanh Binh commune, widening the road from My Luong Bridge to Con En Tourism Site in Cu Lao Gieng commune, and upgrading roads and embankments around a Cham village temple.

The province is also developing its tourism workforce and facilities. It has issued 110 new tour guide cards, bringing the total to 659. An Giang currently has 143 travel companies and 1,162 accommodation establishments with 38,812 rooms.

Authorities are also working with partners to assess international hotel brands, including Muong Thanh Phu Quoc and Pullman Phu Quoc, Quoc added.

Preparations for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027 in Phu Quoc are underway, with a focus on reviewing tourism service facilities, developing selection criteria for volunteers and liaison officers, and readying plans to promote An Giang's image internationally. The tourism sector is also providing foreign-language, communication and professional training for staff who will serve the event.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, An Giang aims to exceed its annual targets, welcoming more than 27.9 million visitors, including over 2.52 million international tourists, and generating tourism revenue of 73.983 trillion VND./.

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