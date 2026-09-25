Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 25

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 25

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- As part of his State visit to Canada, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had a working luncheon with Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia at the Parliament of Canada on September 24 (local time).

Warmly welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, the leaders of the Canadian Parliament expressed their honour at receiving the top Vietnamese leader at the Parliament, spoke highly of the significance of the visit and the two countries’ fresh agreement to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in Vietnam–Canada relations. Read full story

- Vietnam is ready to work with Canada to build a substantive Strategic Partnership that brings practical benefits to the peoples of both countries and contributes to the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has said.

Delivering a policy speech on the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership in a changing world at the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on September 24 afternoon (local time), the top Vietnamese leader said the two countries' decision to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership comes as a result of more than five decades of friendship and cooperation, reflecting their commitment to jointly investing in the future. Read full story

- Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a banquet for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is paying a state visit to Canada, in Ottawa on September 24 evening (local time).

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and senior officials from both countries also attended the banquet. Read full story

- Vietnam and Canada have issued a joint statement on their Strategic Partnership, which was established during a state visit to the North American nation by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam used his address at the high-level General Debate of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 81st session in New York on September 22 (local time) to reaffirm Vietnam’s consistent commitment to peace, cooperation and development, said Assoc. Prof. Dr Bui Hoan Son, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity.

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Son said the speech carries one consistent message: humanity shouldn't treat confrontation as inevitable in a fast-changing world. Instead, it should proactively manage change through trust, international law, dialogue, cooperation and shared responsibility. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited and presented gifts to children receiving treatment at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu campus in Hanoi's Thanh Liet ward on September 25 on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

The PM presented gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to child patients at the hospital, conveying the care and affection of the Party and State for them. He also visited and presented gifts to children in two treatment rooms, bringing joy and warmth to them during the traditional festival for children. Read full story

- Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Vietnamese Culture Tran Cam Tu on September 25 asked for concerted implementation of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development and related Party policies, with practical solutions needed to address bottlenecks and drive major shifts in the sector.

He made the request while chairing a meeting of the steering committee’s standing members in Hanoi to deploy tasks for the fourth quarter of 2026. Read full story

- Vietnam needs to overhaul its tourism promotion approach by focusing on market demand and its distinctive strengths, while leveraging culture, cuisine and people to strengthen the national tourism brand, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong has stated.

He was speaking at the 2026 National Tourism Promotion Conference held in the northern city of Quang Ninh on September 24. The event, themed “Innovation – Synergy – Breakthrough”, was jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the municipal People’s Committee, drawing representatives from ministries and agencies, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), local-level tourism management agencies, and more than 150 leading tourism businesses. Read full story

vna-potal-dac-khu-phu-quoc-an-giang-don-hon-1-trieu-luot-khach-quoc-te.jpg
Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)


- The southern province of An Giang welcomed more than 23.4 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 93.9% of its full-year target, including more than 1.94 million international arrivals, or 91.5% of the target.

Tourism revenue reached nearly 58 trillion VND (2.23 billion USD), equivalent to 82.7% of the annual target, providing a strong foundation for the province to fulfil its 2026 goals and prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone./. Read full story

VNA
#Afternoon briefing
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 23

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 23

General Secretary and President To Lam's speech at the high-level general debate of the UNGA 81, his meetings with world leaders ont the sidelines of the event, and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8's departure for the UN mission in South Sudan are among news highlights on September 23.

See more

Prof. Dr. Cheng Hanping, Executive Director of the Institute of Regional and Country Studies and Director of the Vietnam Research Centre at China's Zhejiang University of Technology (Photo published by VNA)

UNGA 81: Top leader highlights four points reflecting int'l community’s common views

General Secretary and President To Lam's recent visits to several countries and his trip to New York to attend the High-Level General Debate of UNGA 81 signal the growing emphasis by Vietnam’s leadership on a diplomatic strategy of diversification and balance in response to the increasingly complex and uncertain global landscape, said Prof. Dr. Cheng Hanping of China.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Vietnamese Culture Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader orders stronger measures to drive cultural development

Cultural spending should reach at least 2% of total State budget expenditure, with greater efficiency in allocation and disbursement and stronger mobilisation of social resources, said Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van (R) receives Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor in Hanoi on September 24 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Hungary seek to deepen bilateral ties

Hungary is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to continuously strengthen multifaceted ties with the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada issue joint statement on Strategic Partnership

The two leaders elevated Vietnam - Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership anchored in eight pillars. Collectively, these pillars position Vietnam and Canada to address shared challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and contribute to a more secure, prosperous, and dynamic Indo-Pacific region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia on September 24 (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Speakers of Canada’s Senate and House of Commons

Building on more than 50 years of friendship and the newly established Strategic Partnership framework, Vietnam–Canada relations as a whole, as well as cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies in particular, would continue to develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives representatives from the Canada–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament of Canada on September 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President receives Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group

The parliamentary friendship groups of Vietnam and Canada should increase delegation exchanges and contacts among parliamentarians, specialised committees, women parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians; promote joint activities and the sharing of experience in legislation and oversight; and further play their role in building broad consensus within the Canadian Parliament and society on strengthening relations with Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on September 24 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

Top leader meets with Governor General of Canada

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada, and highly valued the important progress in bilateral relations after nearly a decade of implementing the Comprehensive Partnership framework, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reviews the guard of honour at the official welcome ceremony in Ottawa on the morning of September 24, 2026 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Governor General of Canada hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnam’s top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam voiced his hope that the visit will open a new chapter in Vietnam–Canada relations, reflecting a new level of political trust, increasingly close alignment of interests and visions, as well as the determination of both countries to build a long-term, stable and substantive relationship and make it a model of cooperation between two countries on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's sixth session in Hanoi on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Legislators move to overhaul food safety law with single focal point

The top legislator warned that food safety shouldn't be used to bring back a "request-and-grant" mechanism, and administrative reform shouldn't be an excuse to lower safety standards. Any policy that directly affects products or public health must rest on scientific evidence.

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

Deputy Foreign Minister pledges support for Fulbright University Vietnam

With the two countries actively and effectively delivering on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Vietnam entering a new growth phase that demands a more skilled workforce, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang expressed her hope that the university will keep innovating, broaden its fields of study, and further sharpen training quality to support Vietnam's workforce development and bilateral educational ties.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung speaks at the ceremony in London on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung said people are the foundation of the bilateral ties, stressing the role of Vietnamese students, intellectuals and the Vietnamese community in promoting mutual understanding and connecting the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with voters in Hai Phong city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session

PM Hung asked Hai Phong city to work harder to achieve its targets for economic growth, budget collection, investment attraction and public investment disbursement, while addressing bottlenecks and promoting industry, electronics, trade, tourism and support for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

NA Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers weigh draft law to grant cultural industries formal legal status

The bill aims to complete the legal framework, clear institutional bottlenecks, pool resources and unlock creative potential, while boosting the cultural content of products and services. It's also meant to shield the domestic market and turn cultural industries into a breakthrough growth driver.