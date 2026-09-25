☕ Afternoon briefing on September 25

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- As part of his State visit to Canada, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had a working luncheon with Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia at the Parliament of Canada on September 24 (local time).



Warmly welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, the leaders of the Canadian Parliament expressed their honour at receiving the top Vietnamese leader at the Parliament, spoke highly of the significance of the visit and the two countries’ fresh agreement to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in Vietnam–Canada relations. Read full story



- Vietnam is ready to work with Canada to build a substantive Strategic Partnership that brings practical benefits to the peoples of both countries and contributes to the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has said.



Delivering a policy speech on the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership in a changing world at the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on September 24 afternoon (local time), the top Vietnamese leader said the two countries' decision to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership comes as a result of more than five decades of friendship and cooperation, reflecting their commitment to jointly investing in the future. Read full story



- Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a banquet for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is paying a state visit to Canada, in Ottawa on September 24 evening (local time).



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and senior officials from both countries also attended the banquet. Read full story



- Vietnam and Canada have issued a joint statement on their Strategic Partnership, which was established during a state visit to the North American nation by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam used his address at the high-level General Debate of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 81st session in New York on September 22 (local time) to reaffirm Vietnam’s consistent commitment to peace, cooperation and development, said Assoc. Prof. Dr Bui Hoan Son, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity.



In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Son said the speech carries one consistent message: humanity shouldn't treat confrontation as inevitable in a fast-changing world. Instead, it should proactively manage change through trust, international law, dialogue, cooperation and shared responsibility. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited and presented gifts to children receiving treatment at Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu campus in Hanoi's Thanh Liet ward on September 25 on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.



The PM presented gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to child patients at the hospital, conveying the care and affection of the Party and State for them. He also visited and presented gifts to children in two treatment rooms, bringing joy and warmth to them during the traditional festival for children. Read full story



- Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Vietnamese Culture Tran Cam Tu on September 25 asked for concerted implementation of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development and related Party policies, with practical solutions needed to address bottlenecks and drive major shifts in the sector.



He made the request while chairing a meeting of the steering committee’s standing members in Hanoi to deploy tasks for the fourth quarter of 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam needs to overhaul its tourism promotion approach by focusing on market demand and its distinctive strengths, while leveraging culture, cuisine and people to strengthen the national tourism brand, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong has stated.



He was speaking at the 2026 National Tourism Promotion Conference held in the northern city of Quang Ninh on September 24. The event, themed “Innovation – Synergy – Breakthrough”, was jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the municipal People’s Committee, drawing representatives from ministries and agencies, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), local-level tourism management agencies, and more than 150 leading tourism businesses. Read full story

Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)



- The southern province of An Giang welcomed more than 23.4 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 93.9% of its full-year target, including more than 1.94 million international arrivals, or 91.5% of the target.



Tourism revenue reached nearly 58 trillion VND (2.23 billion USD), equivalent to 82.7% of the annual target, providing a strong foundation for the province to fulfil its 2026 goals and prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone./. Read full story