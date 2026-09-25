Vietnam, Cambodia step up youth exchanges to strengthen traditional friendship

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Cambodia need to strengthen youth and student exchanges to foster mutual understanding and trust, thus consolidating the traditional friendship between the two countries, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has said.

She made the proposal at a meeting in Hanoi on September 25 with a high-ranking delegation of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service Hun Many.

Welcoming the delegation, Hoai said the visit and working programme will help deepen bonds between the two countries’ youth and contribute to bilateral relations. She noted that practical activities will be organised towards the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967–2027).

Hoai applauded the outcomes of talks between the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) and UYFC, calling for more delegation exchanges, youth education on preserving bilateral ties, and closer coordination at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN.

She also urged the two youth organisations to launch meaningful activities for Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2027 and the diplomatic anniversary, with a focus on young people. Greater efforts should be made to promote the history of bilateral relations and people-to-people cultural exchanges, helping convey the close bonds between the two peoples, she said.

Hoai further asked Hun Many to continue directing relevant agencies to support Vietnamese-origin people in living stable and permanent lives and contributing to Cambodia.

Hun Many said the successful talks and coordination between the two youth organisations reaffirmed the sound and enduring ties between Vietnamese and Cambodian youth. Building on the outcomes, the two sides will continue youth and student exchanges and organise seminars, youth roundtables and cultural exchange programmes, he said.

The Cambodian official affirmed that UYFC will continue to follow the guidance of the two countries’ senior leaders and work to nurture bilateral ties, particularly among young people./.

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