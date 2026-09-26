Culture - Sports

Thang Long cultural symbols featured in Mid-Autumn lantern parade around Hoan Kiem Lake

The lantern parade featured familiar Mid-Autumn lanterns and folk art forms alongside distinctive images of Thang Long-Hanoi, including paper doctors, the Pen Tower and Ink Slab. According to the organisers, these symbols evoke the tradition of valuing education and knowledge, as well as the hopes that previous generations have placed in children.

An international tourist joins the Mid-Autumn Festival atmosphere by Hoan Kiem Lake, surrounded by colourful traditional toys. (Photo: VNA)
An international tourist joins the Mid-Autumn Festival atmosphere by Hoan Kiem Lake, surrounded by colourful traditional toys. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thang Long-Hanoi cultural symbols were showcased in 14 groups taking part in a Mid-Autumn lantern parade around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on September 25.

The parade was part of the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, organised by the Hoan Kiem ward People’s Committee at the Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural and Information Centre, which attracted large numbers of children, local residents and visitors. The event opened with drum performances and lion and dragon dances.

The lantern procession moved through streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, the pedestrian area and the Old Quarter, accompanied by traditional street performances.

It featured familiar Mid-Autumn lanterns and folk art forms alongside distinctive images of Thang Long-Hanoi, including paper doctors, the Pen Tower and Ink Slab. According to the organisers, these symbols evoke the tradition of valuing education and knowledge, as well as the hopes that previous generations have placed in children.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hoan Kiem ward People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Trang said that over nearly two weeks, Mid-Autumn Festival activities have been held at various locations across the ward.

She stressed that culture could be preserved most naturally and sustainably when it became part of every child’s memories.

vnanet_ong-dia.jpg
A cheerful Ong Dia (Earth God) interacts with children along the street, creating warm and intimate moments during the Mid-Autumn Festival procession around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the ward authorities presented 1,500 gifts to participating children and 10 bicycles to outstanding students from disadvantaged backgrounds who have made efforts to excel in their studies.

The celebration ended with children and visitors joining a traditional Mid-Autumn feast in the Old Quarter./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Mid-Autumn festival #Hoan Kiem Lake #Old Quarters #Hanoi
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