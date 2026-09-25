Foreign students vie for top prize in Da Nang Vietnamese-speaking contest

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations and Peace Committee, partnering with the University of Science and Education at the University of Da Nang, held the final round of Vietnam's 2026 national Vietnamese-language speaking contest for foreigners on September 25.

​The contest is part of Da Nang's 2026 people-to-people diplomacy plan, giving foreigners and international students living, studying and working in Vietnam a platform to practice Vietnamese and sharpen their academic language skills.

​Seven teams from universities in Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Binh and Hue reached the final, fielding contestants from Laos, China, Japan and Cambodia.

​The teams represented the University of Science and Education, the University of Foreign Language Studies and the University of Economics, all under the University of Da Nang, along with Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Quang Binh University, Hue College and the University of Foreign Language Studies at Hue University.

​In his opening speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Rector of the University of Science and Education at the University of Da Nang, said language is not merely a means of communication, but also preserves memories, conveys culture and opens the door to mutual understanding among peoples.

​He said when a foreigner learns Vietnamese well enough to tell a story or express an idea, that's more than a learning milestone, but a step closer to Vietnam. The exchange runs both ways: Vietnamese people gain a deeper understanding of their international friends' countries and cultures. The real value of the language isn't just speaking it correctly, but it's how it helps people understand each other.

​Teams were judged on Vietnamese-language proficiency and public speaking, along with logical thinking, argumentation skills and their knowledge of Vietnam's people and culture.

​According to the organisers, getting contestants to think, present ideas, debate and persuade in Vietnamese turns the language from a school subject into a tool for connecting cultures. The event also aims to deepen understanding of Vietnam's history and culture, and Da Nang's in particular, to help build friendship and cooperation with other countries.

​The Ho Chi Minh City Open University took first prize. Hue College placed second, and the University of Science and Education at the University of Da Nang came third./.

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