Politics

Vietnam, Russia agree to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, stressed that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federation Council, including activities between their respective groups, has received high appreciation from the leaders of both countries.

An overview of the online meeting with the Russian Federation Council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: quochoi.vn)
An overview of the online meeting with the Russian Federation Council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, chaired an online meeting with the Russian Federation Council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA in Hanoi on September 25.

The meeting took place as the two sides prepare for high-level exchanges between their legislative bodies, providing an opportunity to review cooperation, discuss issues of shared concern and agree on directions for future coordination.

Dinh congratulated Russia on the successful election to the ninth State Duma and expressed his belief that the Federation Council will continue to make positive contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, including cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin who is also head of its group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA thanked the Vietnamese NA Vice President and the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group for their active contributions to bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation.

He proposed the two sides focus on parliamentary collaboration, agree on joint activities for the 2026-2028 period and coordinate their implementation through diplomatic channels.

Dinh stressed that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federation Council, including activities between their respective groups, has received high appreciation from the leaders of both countries.

The two sides held frank, open and constructive discussions on the situation and future directions of cooperation, affirming their determination to further promote the parliamentary channel as a contribution to strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

They agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation frameworks and mechanisms, enhance coordination between the two parliamentarians’ groups and relevant agencies, and make thorough preparations for external relations activities between the two legislative bodies. Cooperation will be further concretised through programmes and plans consistent with each side’s functions, responsibilities and authority.

The two sides also pledged to promote cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian localities, thereby helping broaden and deepen bilateral ties.

Dinh affirmed that the Vietnamese NA attaches importance to cooperation with the Russian Federation Council and expressed his hope that the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups will continue to serve as a bridge, enhancing exchanges and coordination and contributing to stronger legislative collaboration.

Yatskin shared the view, expressing his belief that Vietnam-Russia relations, including parliamentary cooperation, will become increasingly substantive and effective./.

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