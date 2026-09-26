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Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness

Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW adopted recently by the Party Central Committee charts a new course for Vietnam’s maritime economy, linking growth with ecosystem protection, national security and the ability to master the country’s maritime space. Under the Resolution, Vietnam also targets reducing logistics costs to under 12% of GDP by 2030 and creating up to six global-standard logistics hubs. Achieving this requires restructuring supply chains, expanding multimodal transit, and turning the sea into a major economic engine.

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Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to boost competitiveness

Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to boost competitiveness

Resolution 20 of the 14th Party Central Committee on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation sets a target of reducing logistics costs to below 12% of GDP by 2030 and developing five to six modern logistics centres of international standards. Meeting these targets will require more than simply lowering transport costs. Vietnam needs to restructure its logistics network, strengthen multimodal connectivity, digitalise supply chains and make better use of its seaports, turning its maritime advantages into a powerful driver of economic growth.

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