Exhibition showcases historical, legal evidence of Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa

Dak Lak (VNA) – An exhibition featuring more than 100 documents and images testifying to Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) opened at Duy Tan High School in Binh Kien ward, the central province of Dak Lak, on September 25.

Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the mobile exhibition, themed “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa and Truong Sa – Historical and legal evidence”, presents materials across six themes.

They include maps of Vietnam under the feudal dynasties from the 16th to 19th centuries; extracts and royal administrative documents from the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945); Western-published maps recognising Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa; maps published by Western countries and China showing that Hoang Sa and Truong Sa did not belong to China; documents and images of Hoang Sa before 1975; and contemporary images of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, along with activities by naval personnel and residents there.

The exhibits are presented as historical and legal materials proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in the East Sea. They cover Vietnam’s historical activities of exploring, establishing, exercising and safeguarding sovereignty over the two and other maritime and island areas within Vietnam's territory.

The display is also intended to raise public awareness, particularly among students, of Vietnam’s sovereignty and promote patriotism and national solidarity.

Nguyen Quoc Hiep, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that from 2019 to 2024, the former Department of Information and Communications, now the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organised a series of mobile exhibitions to bring documents, maps and historical and legal materials on Hoang Sa and Truong Sa to officials, armed forces personnel, young people, students and the wider public.

These activities have helped sustain public communication efforts and promote awareness of national sovereignty and a sense of responsibility for protecting Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty, he said.

Following the launch of the two-tier local administration model in 2025, the mobile exhibition was held in communes in eastern Dak Lak, attracting the attention of officials, soldiers, young people, students and local residents. In 2026, it continues to be held in the eastern part of the province, with Binh Kien ward and Hoa Xuan commune selected as venues to expand public outreach.

The mobile exhibition is scheduled to last through September 27./.

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