Travel

AirAsia recommends Phu Quoc as ideal destination for family travel

A familiar low-cost airline among Southeast Asian travellers, AirAsia describes Phu Quoc in its blog guide to travelling with young children as a destination that feels almost tailor-made for families, with beaches for relaxation, leisure attractions and a wide range of activities to engage children of different ages.

AirAsia highlights Kem Beach as a family-friendly destination, where children can play on the sand while parents enjoy a little more time relaxing by the sea. (Photo: VNA)
AirAsia highlights Kem Beach as a family-friendly destination, where children can play on the sand while parents enjoy a little more time relaxing by the sea. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) - Travelling with children can sometimes feel like a negotiation: a little one refuses to put on their shoes, while a teenager cannot take their eyes off their phone. Opening its family travel guide with this familiar scene, AirAsia’s blog presents Phu Quoc as a destination with something to delight everyone: places for young children to play, blue seas where parents can unwind, and experiences the whole family can cherish together.

A familiar low-cost airline among Southeast Asian travellers, AirAsia describes Phu Quoc in its blog guide to travelling with young children as a destination that feels almost tailor-made for families, with beaches for relaxation, leisure attractions and a wide range of activities to engage children of different ages.

On its travel blog, AirAsia often introduces destinations through the practical lens of a holidaymaker: where to stay, how to get around and what makes a trip worth the flight. In its guide for families with young children, the airline describes Phu Quoc as almost purpose-built for this kind of holiday, thanks to its combination of calm beaches, resorts and attractions compelling enough to draw children away from their screens.

The article looks beyond a single picturesque corner of the Pearl Island. AirAsia’s suggestions range from amusement attractions and a safari in the north to Duong Dong Night Market, Ham Ninh Fishing Village and family-friendly beaches. That variety matters when travelling with young children: an appealing destination needs to offer plenty of choice. Even the most carefully planned itinerary rarely unfolds exactly as imagined if the children decide they do not want an early start.

cap-treo-hon-thom.jpg
The world’s longest three-wire cable car offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and islands before visitors arrive at Hon Thom’s world of entertainment.

In southern Phu Quoc, the adventure begins before the family even sets foot on Hon Thom Island. From the cabins of the world’s longest three-wire cable car, fishing boats grow smaller against the blue waters of the An Thoi archipelago. AirAsia includes the nearly eight-kilometre cable car journey among its recommended experiences with young children. For many families, the sensation of gliding high above the sea is enough to make the trip feel extraordinary.

At the other end awaits Sun World Hon Thom, where every age group can find something to enjoy. Water-loving children have Aquatopia Water Park and its more than 20 attractions, while older family members can seek out thrills at Exotica. Parents need not spend the whole day on the sidelines, either. A family outing is at its most rewarding when adults can join in the fun with their children, rather than simply look after the bags.

phu-quoc2.jpg
Children can splash and play to their hearts’ content on dozens of attractions and water slides at Aquatopia Water Park.

Back on Phu Quoc’s main island, Sunset Town offers families an afternoon at a different pace. They can stroll along streets overlooking the sea, watch the sunset at Kiss Bridge, enjoy dinner and stay for Kiss of the Sea and the fireworks. A day that begins in a cable car cabin above the sea and ends beneath an illuminated sky is the kind of experience children will talk about long after the holiday is over.

AirAsia also gives Kem Beach a place in its guide. If Hon Thom is where families burn off their energy, this white-sand beach in the south of the island invites them to slow down again. Children can play on the sand while parents linger by the sea, or families can choose a resort with a kids’ club. Not every day of a holiday needs a packed schedule; sometimes, all parents want is for everyone to be happy, with no need to rush.

phu-quoc.jpg
Shows such as Kiss of the Sea at Sunset Town immerse the whole family in vibrant, colourful experiences.

This change of pace is precisely what makes southern Phu Quoc suited to a longer holiday rather than a brief visit to a single attraction. Families can devote a day to Hon Thom, an evening to Sunset Town and the following day to Kem Beach. Each offers a distinct experience, yet all form part of a journey through the south of the Pearl Island.

So why does AirAsia describe Phu Quoc as a destination that feels almost tailor-made for families? The answer lies in a simple detail: by the end of the day, parents do not need to ask whether their children have had fun, and the children do not need to ask when it will be their turn./.

VNA
#VNHP #AirAsia #Phu Quoc #destination #family travel
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the municipal People’s Committee and related agencies at East Sea Park, the two-day event featured 5km, 10km and 21km races, with runners competing along scenic routes in the city. The main race day was April 26, following activities launched a day earlier.

See more

Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office remains a popular attraction for domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City wins three top Asian tourism awards in 2026

The 2026 honours add to the city’s impressive streak at international tourism awards. In the 2025 WTA, the southern metropolis took home four titles, including business travel and festival and event destination awards, which it had won for four years from 2022 to 2025.

Phu Quoc is building its capacity to host MICE tourism, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network. (Photo: Sunset Town)

Why does Travel + Leisure call Phu Quoc Asia’s next MICE hotspot?

According to the magazine, Phu Quoc was once known primarily for its beaches and relaxed holiday atmosphere. Over the past two years, alongside that appeal, the island has gradually developed its capacity to serve the MICE market, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network.

Every year, from September to October, terraced rice fields in Mu Cang Chai and Pung Luong communes, Lao Cai province, turn a golden yellow, creating a spectacular landscape across the northwestern mountains. (Photo: VNA)

Indigenous culture becomes tourism asset in northern highlands

With growing recognition of indigenous knowledge, customs and cultural values as unique assets, ethnic communities in the northern mountainous region are shifting from simply providing tourism services to becoming creators and owners of tourism products, confidently telling their own cultural stories

Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang's tourism sector grows, prepares for APEC 2027

Phu Quoc remains the biggest contributor to An Giang's international arrivals and tourism revenue. The special zone welcomed more than 1.92 million foreign visitors during the nine-month period, accounting for over 99% of all international arrivals in the province.

Wellness tourism is gradually becoming a high-value-added segment, extending international visitors' length of stay in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam leans on wellness tourism to unlock higher-value segment by 2030

Vietnam has the abundant natural resources, including beaches, forests, mineral springs, mineral mud and a wide range of medicinal plants, backed by a long-lasting traditional medicine and the cultural identity of its ethnic communities. Together, they form the base for wellness tourism products that are both competitive and distinctly Vietnamese.

Visitors travel by boat to admire the cajuput forest landscape during the flood season at the Tram Chim tourism site in Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap parlays flood season into tourism opportunity

At the Tram Chim tourism site, part of Tram Chim National Park in Tram Chim commune, visitors can try fishing with nets and hooks, setting traps and dismantling brush piles to catch field rats from August to November, the peak flood season.

The national travel conference in Quang Ninh city on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s travel sector shifts focus towards quality, value chains

The conference served as an important forum to assess changes and bottlenecks facing the tourism sector, while identifying breakthrough solutions to realise the goal of making tourism a key economic sector, as set out in Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW and Government Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP.

The iconic Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills was chosen by Lonely Planet as the feature image when naming Da Nang among the top destinations for 2027.

Lonely Planet names Da Nang among the Best in Travel 2027, choosing Golden Bridge as the feature image

The city’s allure, as suggested by Lonely Planet, lies in its ability to combine diverse experiences in a single trip: relaxing by My Khe Beach, exploring nature, savouring local cuisine, and dedicating time to cultural and entertainment destinations. This versatility enables Da Nang to attract both leisure travelers seeking a relaxed getaway and those looking for an activity-packed itinerary.

Tourists visiting Hue city often choose temples, pagodas and spiritual tourism, with tranquil experiences emerging as a key tourism trend in the city (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth

Vietnam welcomed nearly 16 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4% year on year and reaching 63.6% of the full-year target. Long-haul markets also recorded strong growth, including Russia (up 165.7%), Europe (53.4%), the Americas (20.7%) and Australia (23.3%).

An overview of the talks in Lang Son province on September 19 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China border tourism seeks to tap cultural potential

Lang Son and Guangxi both boast rich and diverse tourism resources spanning culture, history, ecology and leisure, an official said, expressing her hope to connect these resources into attractive cross-border tourism routes and destinations while developing caravan tours, cultural and spiritual tourism, and border shopping tourism.