AirAsia recommends Phu Quoc as ideal destination for family travel

​An Giang (VNA) - Travelling with children can sometimes feel like a negotiation: a little one refuses to put on their shoes, while a teenager cannot take their eyes off their phone. Opening its family travel guide with this familiar scene, AirAsia’s blog presents Phu Quoc as a destination with something to delight everyone: places for young children to play, blue seas where parents can unwind, and experiences the whole family can cherish together.

A familiar low-cost airline among Southeast Asian travellers, AirAsia describes Phu Quoc in its blog guide to travelling with young children as a destination that feels almost tailor-made for families, with beaches for relaxation, leisure attractions and a wide range of activities to engage children of different ages.

On its travel blog, AirAsia often introduces destinations through the practical lens of a holidaymaker: where to stay, how to get around and what makes a trip worth the flight. In its guide for families with young children, the airline describes Phu Quoc as almost purpose-built for this kind of holiday, thanks to its combination of calm beaches, resorts and attractions compelling enough to draw children away from their screens.

The article looks beyond a single picturesque corner of the Pearl Island. AirAsia’s suggestions range from amusement attractions and a safari in the north to Duong Dong Night Market, Ham Ninh Fishing Village and family-friendly beaches. That variety matters when travelling with young children: an appealing destination needs to offer plenty of choice. Even the most carefully planned itinerary rarely unfolds exactly as imagined if the children decide they do not want an early start.

The world’s longest three-wire cable car offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and islands before visitors arrive at Hon Thom’s world of entertainment.

In southern Phu Quoc, the adventure begins before the family even sets foot on Hon Thom Island. From the cabins of the world’s longest three-wire cable car, fishing boats grow smaller against the blue waters of the An Thoi archipelago. AirAsia includes the nearly eight-kilometre cable car journey among its recommended experiences with young children. For many families, the sensation of gliding high above the sea is enough to make the trip feel extraordinary.

At the other end awaits Sun World Hon Thom, where every age group can find something to enjoy. Water-loving children have Aquatopia Water Park and its more than 20 attractions, while older family members can seek out thrills at Exotica. Parents need not spend the whole day on the sidelines, either. A family outing is at its most rewarding when adults can join in the fun with their children, rather than simply look after the bags.

Children can splash and play to their hearts’ content on dozens of attractions and water slides at Aquatopia Water Park.

Back on Phu Quoc’s main island, Sunset Town offers families an afternoon at a different pace. They can stroll along streets overlooking the sea, watch the sunset at Kiss Bridge, enjoy dinner and stay for Kiss of the Sea and the fireworks. A day that begins in a cable car cabin above the sea and ends beneath an illuminated sky is the kind of experience children will talk about long after the holiday is over.

AirAsia also gives Kem Beach a place in its guide. If Hon Thom is where families burn off their energy, this white-sand beach in the south of the island invites them to slow down again. Children can play on the sand while parents linger by the sea, or families can choose a resort with a kids’ club. Not every day of a holiday needs a packed schedule; sometimes, all parents want is for everyone to be happy, with no need to rush.

Shows such as Kiss of the Sea at Sunset Town immerse the whole family in vibrant, colourful experiences.

This change of pace is precisely what makes southern Phu Quoc suited to a longer holiday rather than a brief visit to a single attraction. Families can devote a day to Hon Thom, an evening to Sunset Town and the following day to Kem Beach. Each offers a distinct experience, yet all form part of a journey through the south of the Pearl Island.

So why does AirAsia describe Phu Quoc as a destination that feels almost tailor-made for families? The answer lies in a simple detail: by the end of the day, parents do not need to ask whether their children have had fun, and the children do not need to ask when it will be their turn./.

​