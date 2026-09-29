ASIAD 2026: Sepak takraw athletes bag second gold medal for Vietnam

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women’s sepak takraw team defeated the Philippines 2–0 in the women’s doubles final, securing the second gold medal for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026).

The victory also marked the return of Vietnam’s women’s sepak takraw to the top of the ASIAD podium after a 20-year wait.

Facing the Philippines, the Vietnamese players entered the match confidently and quickly took control. In the first set, Vietnam maintained pressure, handled the ball effectively at the net and won 15–8.

They continued their strong performance in the second set, giving the Philippines little chance to regain momentum. Accurate attacks and solid defence helped Vietnam establish an early lead, at one point going 6–1 ahead.

The Philippines tried to close the gap but could not turn the match around. Vietnam wrapped up the second set 15–5 to win 2–0 overall and claim the gold medal.

According to the team’s registered roster, athletes Nguyen Thi Khanh Ly, Le Thi Hong Lien and Nguyen Thi Thu Trang contributed to Vietnam’s gold-medal performance.

Vietnam’s sepak takraw players and coaches celebrate their victory. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

The Vietnamese women’s team had taken a challenging route to the final. After losing to Laos in their opening group-stage match, the players quickly regained their form with victories over Myanmar and Malaysia. In the semifinals, Vietnam defeated the Republic of Korea 2–0 to book a place in the final.

The victory over the Philippines further affirmed Vietnam’s standing in sepak takraw at the continental level. Earlier on September 28, the trio of Nguyen Van Nhan, Ngo Thanh Long and Luong Cong Minh won a bronze medal in the men’s regu event after losing to Thailand in the semifinals.

Thus, sepak takraw has brought both gold and bronze medals to the Vietnamese sports delegation at ASIAD 2026.

The gold medal is also Vietnam’s second at the Games, following the first in karate. With the latest gold from sepak takraw, Vietnam now has 20 medals, including two gold, one silver and 17 bronze./.