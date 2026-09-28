Culture - Sports

Deputy Prime Minister urges governance shift, institutional reforms for tourism breakthrough

Vietnam welcomed 15.9 million international visitors and served 113 million domestic tourists in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.5% and 6.6% year-on-year, respectively. The tourism revenue in the period hit 781 trillion VND (29.7 billion USD), up 10.4 %.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra chairs the meeting of the State Steering Committee for Tourism on September 28 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra chairs the meeting of the State Steering Committee for Tourism on September 28 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has asked for a shift from administrative management to tourism ecosystem governance and urgent action to remove institutional bottlenecks, creating a breakthrough for the sector.

Chairing a meeting of the State Steering Committee for Tourism on September 28, Tra, who is also head of the committee, said the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2026, demonstrates the Party’s strategic vision for tourism development and created new momentum for the sector to contribute to the country’s double-digit economic growth target.

She asked the steering committee, the tourism sector and relevant agencies to act with the greatest urgency, reviewing and implementing key tasks in the fourth quarter of 2026 to lay the groundwork for breakthroughs in 2027-2028.

The Deputy PM also urged ministries and sectors to thoroughly prepare for APEC Year 2027, viewing the event as an opportunity to promote Vietnam’s image, people and distinctive tourism products to international visitors.

vnanet-tra2.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the meeting of the State Steering Committee for Tourism on September 28 (Photo: VNA)

Regarding key tasks for the fourth quarter, the Deputy PM demanded accelerating efforts to fulfil the targets set for 2026 and comprehensively implementing Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW to address bottlenecks hampering tourism development.

She tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with leading a comprehensive review of relevant institutions and tasks, and quantifying the resolution’s objectives for 2027-2030 with specific key performance indicators (KPIs) for 34 provinces and cities.

Tra also ordered the urgent completion of the National Tourism Database and a shared digital platform for smart tourism governance, while requiring each locality to develop at least one signature tourism product in 2027.

For APEC Year 2027 in Phu Quoc, she called for detailed preparations covering tourism promotion, product connectivity, infrastructure and visitor safety.

She also urged the strengthening of the advisory apparatus, tighter discipline, human resources development and addressing financial difficulties to create substantive changes, turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

According to a report presented by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong, Vietnam welcomed 15.9 million international visitors and served 113 million domestic tourists in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.5% and 6.6% year-on-year, respectively. The tourism revenue in the period hit 781 trillion VND (29.7 billion USD), up 10.4 %.

Key tourism destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, An Giang, Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa continued to maintain high growth rates.

Addressing the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said the ministry is working towards the target of serving 25 million visitors in 2026, while promoting cultural, heritage and high-end resort tourism and developing new models such as night-time, medical, green and community-based tourism.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham The Tung called for stronger inspections to tackle “cheap tours”, disguised investment in tourism and illegal activities by foreign tour guides.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang proposed strengthening digital information links with Vietnamese representative missions abroad to improve tourism promotion and explore new markets./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #tourism breakthrough #governance shift #institutional reforms #Pham Thi Thanh Tra #tourism
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang's tourism sector grows, prepares for APEC 2027

Phu Quoc remains the biggest contributor to An Giang's international arrivals and tourism revenue. The special zone welcomed more than 1.92 million foreign visitors during the nine-month period, accounting for over 99% of all international arrivals in the province.

Children visit President Ho Chi Minh's hometown and learn about his childhood. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's tourism sector faces labour shortage

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90% of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 89.7% of businesses were hiring, while 71.8% said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.

See more

The second World Culture Festival in Hanoi will be expanded in both scale and scope of activities. In the photo: The first World Culture Festival in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

World Culture Festival brings vibrant global showcase to Hanoi

The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 is expected to create a vibrant meeting point for Hanoi and cultures from around the world, connecting traditional heritage with new forms of cultural expression and bringing cultural stories closer to the public.

Political-artistic programme “Fatherland in Our Hearts”, jointly organised by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam eyes building national brands for cultural industries

This is the first time a Party document has set specific quantitative targets for cultural brands and cultural industries. With thousands of tangible and intangible heritage assets and the rich cultural life of 54 ethnic groups, Vietnam has a strong foundation for achieving these goals. However, turning cultural resources into recognised brands requires determination and systematic approaches.

Mo Muong is a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation helps preserve Mo Muong cultural values

Digital transformation is emerging as an important solution to preserve and promote traditional cultural values at risk of fading, including Mo Muong, a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community.

An international tourist joins the Mid-Autumn Festival atmosphere by Hoan Kiem Lake, surrounded by colourful traditional toys. (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long cultural symbols featured in Mid-Autumn lantern parade around Hoan Kiem Lake

The lantern parade featured familiar Mid-Autumn lanterns and folk art forms alongside distinctive images of Thang Long-Hanoi, including paper doctors, the Pen Tower and Ink Slab. According to the organisers, these symbols evoke the tradition of valuing education and knowledge, as well as the hopes that previous generations have placed in children.

A visitor learns about the traditional culture of the Mong ethnic community. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese identity finds new expression in creative design

From traditional knowledge and craftsmanship, contemporary design draws inspiration from Vietnamese cultural identity and passes it on through the language of a new era. Linking knowledge, design, production, and markets can help turn cultural resources into sustainable economic value and create more creative design brands with a distinct Vietnamese identity.

A delegation from the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA) led by Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Le Hang, has a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece. (Photo courtesy of the embassy)

Vietnam, Greece hold cultural dialogue

Cultural exchanges such as “Ode to Peace” contributed to promoting the role of culture, enhancing understanding among nations, and advancing peace and sustainable development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu meets with 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders in Japan on September 23 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese KOLs in Japan encouraged to strengthen community ties

Speaking at a meeting in Tokyo on September 23 with around 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Japan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said their ability to deliver information quickly and reach large audiences enables them to make practical contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and building a united Vietnamese community in Japan.

Children join a Mid-Autumn lantern procession. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates childhood, traditional culture

Since the 1990s, Mid-Autumn celebrations at Van Ho have become a memorable part of childhood in the capital, characterised by warmth, simplicity and traditional cultural values. Even when material conditions were limited, children's joy was kindled by candlelit handmade lanterns, drumbeats, laughter and moments spent with family and friends.

Thai ethnic women perform at a cultural activity at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Culture Day expected to become national cultural brand

People, communities, artists, intellectuals, businesses and young people should be placed at the centre as both participants and creators, as well as direct beneficiaries of cultural achievements during activities marking Vietnam Culture Day, according to Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra.