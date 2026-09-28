Politics

📝OP-ED: Foreign affairs help enhance nation’s standing, create greater strength

From bilateral relations to multilateral forums, and from the economy, science and technology to defence, security and people-to-people diplomacy, practical developments show that this policy is being translated into increasingly concrete outcomes.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In a world of rapid and complex change, Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification and proactive, active international integration is expanding the country’s space for cooperation and enhancing the country’s standing and strength. From bilateral relations to multilateral forums, and from the economy, science and technology to defence, security and people-to-people diplomacy, practical developments show that this policy is being translated into increasingly concrete outcomes.

Speaking at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) of the US recently, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that “trust built over decades must continue to be nurtured through concrete cooperation results that people in both countries can feel in their daily lives”.

The Party and State leader’s remarks conveyed a clear message that good relations between countries only have real meaning when they produce tangible results of cooperation. This also reflects the foreign policy thinking set out at the 14th National Party Congress, which defined external relations as a “key and regular task”, requiring not only expanded relations but also more effective international integration and the transformation of diplomatic ties into resources serving national development and defence.

Vietnam-Hungary relations offer a clear illustration through concrete figures. The two countries are comprehensive partners and are working continuously to deepen and strengthen ties across various fields. Vietnam and Hungary aim to raise bilateral trade to 2 billion USD a year and expand cooperation in investment, science and technology, education, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. More than 3,000 Vietnamese scientists and experts have also been trained in Hungary, forming an important bridge between the two countries.

In relations with Malaysia, two-way trade reached 21.59 billion USD in 2025, up 19%. Malaysia currently has about 6.1 billion USD in investment in Ho Chi Minh City, mainly in banking and real estate. These figures show that the cooperative framework is becoming increasingly substantive through investment, trade, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

With the US, the importance of tangible cooperation outcomes is even more evident. Agreements related to two projects addressing the consequences of chemical and dioxin contamination from the war in Vietnam represent practical steps that contribute to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

For the Bien Hoa Airport dioxin remediation project, the US has decided to provide an additional 130 million USD in non-refundable ODA, raising total project funding from 300 million USD to about 430 million USD. For the project on improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in heavily sprayed Agent Orange-affected provinces, the US has committed 91 million USD in non-refundable aid to expand healthcare, rehabilitation and social services. The project will initially be implemented in Ca Mau and Quang Ngai provinces before gradually expanding to other key areas.

vnanet-to-lam-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) of the US (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-US relations are also expanding into areas that determine competitiveness, including education, science and technology, research and development, technology transfer and human resource training. These areas not only bring additional resources but also help strengthen Vietnam’s capabilities.

At the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, before heads of state and government and leaders and representatives of participating countries, General Secretary and President Lam outlined four major directions: restoring trust; promoting fair, inclusive and sustainable development; proactively shaping technology governance; and strengthening multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations.

He also stressed that self-reliance does not mean standing apart from the world, but rather “proactively adapting and cooperating with the world on an equal footing”. Accordingly, Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, along with the multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

This policy is demonstrated not only at international forums but also through concrete actions. After more than 12 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, Vietnam has deployed more than 1,600 officers, personnel and staff from the Vietnam People’s Army and People’s Public Security. On September 22, Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8, comprising 63 military personnel, and Engineer Company Rotation 5, with 184 officers and personnel, departed to undertake their missions. These practical contributions demonstrate Vietnam’s commitment to fulfilling its international responsibilities through concrete action.

Vietnam’s relations with Laos, China, Russia, the US, Hungary, Malaysia and many other partners show that external relations are being pursued at multiple levels, from politics, economics, defence and security to education, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges.

The broader the network of relations, the clearer the requirement that their results must contribute to domestic development. Attracting advanced technology requires institutions and human resources capable of meeting the relevant demands. Expanding markets requires businesses to strengthen their competitiveness. Deeper participation in supply chains requires adequate infrastructure, data, logistics and supporting industries. And for Vietnam’s voice on the international stage to carry greater weight, the country needs strong economic, defence and security capabilities and broad social consensus.

The 14th National Party Congress placed foreign affairs among the “key and regular tasks”. In a world full of risks and uncertainties, no country can develop by closing itself off. But international integration does not mean dependence. The key is to expand cooperation while safeguarding independence and self-reliance and harnessing external resources to strengthen domestic capacity.

When positive international relations create greater opportunities for businesses, people and the country to prosper, the effectiveness of foreign affairs will become increasingly visible in people’s daily lives./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #President To Lam #Vietnam’s foreign policy #people-to-people diplomacy #14th National Party Congress
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers remarks at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Statecraft leaves strong imprint on Vietnam’s diplomacy

Ton Sinh Thanh, who is former Vietnamese Ambassador to India and senior lecturer at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, said that General Secretary and President Lam’s message at the UNGA that restoring trust does not require countries to eliminate differences but to responsibly manage them was particularly significant amid growing polarisation and divisions worldwide.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Belarus helps strengthen bilateral ties: Ambassador

The Vietnamese community in Belarus had embraced the resolution, recognising that the Party and State consider OVs not only an integral part of the nation but also an important force making practical contributions to national socio-economic development and defence, said Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung.

Residents at the Public Service Centre of Son Hai Commune (Bac Ninh) to handle public administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing bottlenecks to improve administrative system operations

To make the model more effective, however, bottlenecks in personnel, data, resources and coordination mechanisms identified in the third round of inspection and supervision by the Politburo and Party Central Committee Secretariat must continue to be addressed.

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia (left), Director of the Vietnam People’s Army's General Department of Politics, and Gen. Said Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (PNA) of Algeria at their meeting on September 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Algeria seek stronger defence cooperation

Algeria-Vietnam relations have deep historical and humanitarian roots, forged through the struggle against colonialism and for national independence and strengthened by solidarity, mutual respect and trust.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (middle), Governor General Louise Arbour (L) and PM Mark Carney (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Canada ties enter dynamic, substantive new phase

The two countries also share common views on international law, free trade and regional stability, with complementary strengths in play: Vietnam is leaning on science, technology and global integration to hit development targets for 2030 and 2045, while Canada is diversifying its markets and expanding its footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s trip to US, Canada underscores Vietnam’s message in new era: FM

Bilateral and multilateral engagement during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's five-day trip through the US and Canada opened doors for concrete cooperation while advancing shared goals with the UN, US and Canada want Vietnam to take a bigger hand in global and regional affairs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam leaves Ottawa on the evening of September 25 (local time), concluding his state visit to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader concludes state visit to Canada

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam left Ottawa on the evening of September 25 (local time), concluding his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers remarks at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada have ample room for cooperation in new era: Canadian researcher

This convergence of interests creates space for Vietnam and Canada to develop broader and deeper relations. Although the two countries do not take exactly the same approach to every international issue, they share an interest in maintaining a rules-based system in which institutions and dialogue help limit the influence of power politics while giving countries greater room to pursue autonomous development choices, Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft of Canada, said